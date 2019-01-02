NBA roundup: Leonard scores 45 as Raptors top Jazz

Kawhi Leonard scored a career-best 45 points — including 19 in the third quarter — and gathered six rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the visiting Utah Jazz 122-116 Tuesday night.

Jan 1, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the ball past Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) as forward Pascal Siakam (43) looks for a pass in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

It was a career-best 14th straight game in which Leonard has scored at least 20 points. Pascal Siakam scored a career-best 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who won their second game in a row.

Reserve Jae Crowder scored a season-best 30 points for the Jazz in the opener of a four-game road trip. Utah lost for the third time in five games.

Trail Blazers 113, Kings 108 (OT)

Jusuf Nurkic had a monster night — 24 points, 23 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and five blocked shots — as Portland rallied from a nine-point deficit with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to pull out an overtime victory at Sacramento.

Damian Lillard collected 25 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Seth Curry came off the bench to produce a season-high 18 points for Portland.

Buddy Hield scored 27 points and Nemanja Bjelica contributed 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Kings, who trailed by 14 points at halftime but stormed back to lead 101-92 with 3:10 remaining in regulation.

76ers 119, Clippers 113

Joel Embiid returned after missing a game with a sore left knee and had 28 points and 19 rebounds to lift Philadelphia to a win at Los Angeles.

Embiid, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, missed the Sixers’ 129-95 loss at Portland on Sunday.

JJ Redick, who spent four seasons with the Clippers, scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half for the 76ers. Lou Williams, who was drafted 45th overall by Philadelphia in 2005 and played his first seven seasons with the 76ers, scored 22 points off the bench for the Clippers.

Nuggets 115, Knicks 108

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds, Malik Beasley scored a career-high 23 points off the bench, and host Denver beat New York. Jokic notched his third triple-double this season and the 19th in his career.

Paul Millsap scored 16 points in his second game back from a broken toe to help the Nuggets win their third straight.

Luke Kornet had 19 points, Kevin Knox scored 18 and Enes Kanter had 17 for the Knicks, who have lost eight in a row. Emmanuel Mudiay finished with 15 points in his first game in Denver since the Nuggets traded him to New York last season.

Bucks 121, Pistons 98

Brook Lopez poured in 25 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and streaking Milwaukee romped to a victory over visiting Detroit.

Khris Middleton supplied 22 points and Eric Bledsoe contributed 18 with six assists for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Blake Griffin topped the Pistons with 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The Bucks, who own the league’s best record at 26-10, have won four straight and eight of their past nine. The Pistons have lost three straight and 12 of their past 15.

—Field Level Media