NBA roundup: LeVert hurt as Nets lose

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 25 points and 21 rebounds Monday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves halted a five-game losing streak with a 120-113 victory in Minneapolis over the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Caris LeVert to an apparent serious right leg injury.

Towns posted his seventh double-double by shooting 9-of-11 from the floor. He had the double-double by halftime, then posted his sixth career game with 20 points and 20 rebounds and the 55th in team history.

The Wolves played their first game since trading Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia. Minnesota obtained Dario Saric and Robert Covington, though neither player was active.

LeVert, who was injured attempting to defend a fast-break layup attempt by Josh Okogie, was placed on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to a hospital for further evaluation.

Clippers 121, Warriors 116 (OT)

Lou Williams broke a tie with a layup with 55.2 seconds remaining in overtime and later added three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt, pushing host Los Angeles to victory over Stephen Curry-less Golden State.

Williams’ tiebreaking hoop came after Klay Thompson capped a 31-point performance with a 3-pointer with 1:07 to go to produce a 116-all tie.

The Warriors forced overtime by scoring the final 11 points of regulation while holding the Clippers without a field goal for the final 6:08. Kevin Durant recorded a triple-double for Golden State before fouling out, accumulating 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Curry is sidelined because of a groin injury.

Pelicans 126, Raptors 110

Jrue Holiday tallied 29 points and 14 assists, and E’Twaun Moore scored 30 points as New Orleans defeated host Toronto.

Anthony Davis added 25 points and 20 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won their third game in a row by giving the Raptors thir first home loss in eight games this season. Toronto is 12-2 overall.

Pascal Siakam scored 22 points for the Raptors. Kawhi Leonard added 20 points, Serge Ibaka had 19 points and 14 rebounds, OG Anunoby 17 points and Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright 10 points each.

Thunder 118, Suns 101

Paul George scored 32 points as host Oklahoma City, playing without Russell Westbrook for the fourth consecutive game, beat Phoenix.

George, who was 11-of-19 from the floor, including six 3-pointers, scored 21 of his points before halftime as the Thunder built a lead as big as 28 points in the first half.

Westbrook is still recovering from a sprained left ankle suffered Nov. 5. Dennis Schroder, filling in for Westbrook as the starting point guard, had 20 points and nine assists.

Mavericks 103, Bulls 98

It took seven tries, but Dallas finally notched its first road win of the season by holding off Chicago.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavs to a second consecutive victory and their first road win since last March with 23 points, five rebounds and four steals. Dennis Smith Jr. scored all 11 of his points in the second half to help keep the Bulls, who got within one point three times down the stretch, at bay.

The Bulls failed to win consecutive games thanks to an ugly shooting night, dipping to 39.3 percent for the game, including 8-of-33 from beyond the arc. They turned the ball over 17 times. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points, giving him at least 20 in every game this season.

76ers 124, Heat 114

Joel Embiid posted 35 points, 18 rebounds and three assists, leading Philadelphia over host Miami.

Embiid has nine games this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. Nobody else in the NBA has more than three.

JJ Redick added 25 points to lead Philadelphia to its seventh win in its past 10 games. Miami — which lost its third straight game, all of those at home — was led by Goran Dragic (22 points, five assists), Josh Richardson (17 points) and Hassan Whiteside (13 points, 11 rebounds).

Wizards 117, Magic 109

John Wall had 25 points and 10 assists, and Bradley Beal added 21 points as host Washington defeated Orlando for its second straight win.

The Wizards outscored the Magic 31-20 over the final nine minutes to avenge a loss in Orlando on Friday.

Jeff Green scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting off the bench for Washington, and Dwight Howard finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes. Reserve Terrence Ross led Orlando with 21 points, and Evan Fournier scored 20.

Jazz 96, Grizzlies 88

Joe Ingles scored 19 points while Rudy Gobert added 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks to lead Utah past host Memphis.

Derrick Favors and Donovan Mitchell chipped in 12 points apiece, and Favors added eight rebounds to help Utah notch its third straight win.

Mike Conley scored 24 points, and Marc Gasol added 16 to lead Memphis. The Grizzlies held Utah to just 39 percent shooting, but could not overcome their own 4-of-24 outing from the perimeter.

Kings 104, Spurs 99

Bogdan Bogdanovic poured in 22 points off the bench to lead six Sacramento players in double figures in beating visiting San Antonio for the first time in 15 games.

The game was tied at 90 with 5:11 to play before the Kings reeled off a 10-0 run that featured 3-pointers by Nemanja Bjelica and De’Aaron Fox and an alley-oop dunk on the break by Willie Cauley-Stein.

Fox added 19 points for the Kings, with Buddy Hield scoring 14, Cauley-Stein pumping in 13 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 23 points and eight assists, while LaMarcus Aldridge scored 14 points and took 18 rebounds.

