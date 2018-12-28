NBA roundup: Lillard, Blazers burn Warriors in OT

The Portland Trail Blazers stole the ball from Stephen Curry when the Golden State Warriors could have run out the clock, and Damian Lillard nailed a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds remaining Thursday night for a stunning 110-109 overtime victory in Oakland, Calif.

December 27, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the basketball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant, completing a night on which he had a triple-double, misfired on a 12-footer at the final horn, allowing the Trail Blazers to win for the fifth time in their past seven games.

Durant had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and Curry led the Warriors with 29 points. Jusuf Nurkic had a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double for Portland, which got 24 points from CJ McCollum.

Rockets 127, Celtics 113

James Harden matched his career high for 3-pointers, and Houston extended its home-court winning streak to eight games with a victory over Boston.

Harden scored a game-high 45 points, his eighth consecutive game with at least 35, and hit 9 of 18 3-point attempts to pace the Rockets to their eighth win in nine games overall. Clint Capela produced a double-double (24 points, 18 rebounds) for the Rockets while Eric Gordon scored 20 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 23 points and 11 assists. Marcus Morris added 19 points before being ejected with 4:38 to play following his second technical foul. Boston, which erased a 17-point lead before falling behind for good in the third quarter, lost for the fourth time in six games.

Kings 117, Lakers 116

Bogdan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Sacramento a victory over visiting Los Angeles, which was without an injured LeBron James.

Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Willie Cauley-Stein added 19 and De’Aaron Fox had 15 points with 12 assists and nine rebounds as the Kings won their third consecutive home game. Sacramento took down the Lakers after trailing by 15 points with just under seven minutes remaining.

Los Angeles’ Lonzo Ball nearly delivered a triple-double, scoring 20 points and contributing 12 assists and nine rebounds. Kyle Kuzma scored 33 points, and Brandon Ingram added 22 for the Lakers, who were missing James (groin) for the first time this season as well as Rajon Rondo (hand).

76ers 114, Jazz 97

Joel Embiid scored 23 points, collected 15 rebounds, dished out six assists and blocked five shots to lead Philadelphia to a victory over Utah in Salt Lake City. Embiid finished a point shy of 3,000 for his three-year career before fouling out with 4:21 left.

JJ Redick added 24 points and Jimmy Butler chipped in 18 points for the Sixers, who won for the third time in four games. Ben Simmons finished with a triple double: 13 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. Philadelphia swept the season series with Utah for second straight season.

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points and Dante Exum added 20 off the bench to lead the Jazz. Rudy Gobert chipped in 17 points and 15 rebounds for his 30th double-double of the season. Utah shot just 38 percent from the field while allowing the Sixers to shoot 50 percent.

Bucks 112, Knicks 96

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out eight assists and blocked four shots as host Milwaukee topped New York.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Things got testy early in the fourth when Enes Kanter knocked Antetokounmpo to the floor with a forearm to the head at the 9:56 mark. The two players went face-to-face with Kanter being the aggressor while play continued on the other end. Play stopped, and Kanter was given a double technical and ejected. Antetokounmpo also was assessed a technical but stayed in the game.

Khris Middleton finished with 25 points for the Bucks. Luke Kornet connected on 7 of 11 3-point attempts and led the Knicks with 23 points. New York’s Noah Vonleh recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

—Field Level Media