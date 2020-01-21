NBA roundup: Lillard scores 61 in Blazers' OT win

Damian Lillard broke his own franchise records by scoring 61 points and making 11 3-pointers to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-124 overtime victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Jan 20, 2020; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball past Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Lillard scored 60 points during a 119-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 8. He also held the franchise mark of 10 3-pointers.

Lillard was 17 of 37 from the field — including 11 of 20 from 3-point range — and hit all 16 of his free-throw attempts. He also had 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Hassan Whiteside recorded 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who had lost four of their previous six games. Alec Burks scored a season-high 33 points and matched his season best of eight assists for Golden State, which lost for the 11th time in the past 12 games.

Milwaukee Bucks 111 - Chicago Bulls 98

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and host Milwaukee cruised past Chicago for its seventh win in a row.

Khris Middleton added 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting as the Bucks improved to 21-2 on their home court and completed a four-game sweep of the Bulls in the regular season. It was Antetokounmpo’s fourth triple-double of the season and the 18th of his career.

Zach LaVine scored 24 points to lead the Bulls, who have lost nine of their past 12 games. Kris Dunn had 15 points, and Thaddeus Young finished with 14 points off the Chicago bench.

Boston Celtics 139 - Los Angeles Lakers 107

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown added 20 apiece, and host Boston overwhelmed Los Angeles to end a three-game losing streak.

Enes Kanter had 18 points (all before halftime) and 11 rebounds off the bench, and Gordon Hayward chipped in 16 points. Walker (knee) and Brown (thumb) were back in the lineup after one and two missed games, respectively. Walker ended a personal 0-28 career drought against LeBron James-led teams.

James had 15 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who lost for just the second time in their past 12 games. Anthony Davis had nine points in his return from a five-game absence caused by a bruised tailbone.

Oklahoma City Thunder 112 - Houston Rockets 107

Dennis Schroder scored 15 fourth-quarter points and teamed with Danilo Gallinari to rally visiting Oklahoma City past Houston.

Gallinari scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth as the Thunder erased a 15-point deficit in the final period and won for the seventh time in their past eight road games. They did so despite a quiet second half from Chris Paul, who tallied just one point after posting 27 prior to halftime.

Rockets star James Harden struggled mightily throughout, missing 16 of 17 3-point attempts while scoring 29 points. Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double of 32 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, but his errant 3-point try with 8.8 seconds left represented the Rockets’ final gasp.

Washington Wizards 106 - Detroit Pistons 100

Bradley Beal had 29 points to pass Wes Unseld for fourth on Washington’s career scoring list and lead the Wizards past visiting Detroit.

Ian Mahinmi supplied 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting and added seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals for Washington, which won the season series 3-1. Thomas Bryant added 13 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 21 points. Andre Drummond had 18 points and 16 rebounds but also committed nine turnovers. He left the game in the final minute after being elbowed in the face by Bryant.

Toronto Raptors 122 - Atlanta Hawks 117

Norman Powell came off the bench to score 27 points, and Fred VanVleet scored eight points in the final 63 seconds to help visiting Toronto hang on for a win over Atlanta.

VanVleet scored 20 points and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 42.6 seconds to help prevent the Raptors from blowing a 21-point lead. He made each attempt of a three-shot foul with 14.2 seconds remaining to give Toronto a five-point lead and preserve the win.

Powell was 6-for-9 on 3-point attempts and scored 20-plus points for his fifth straight game. Toronto also got 18 points from Pascal Siakam and 14 from Marc Gasol.

Philadelphia 76ers 117 - Brooklyn Nets 111

Ben Simmons posted a triple-double with a career-high-tying 34 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds, and Philadelphia made enough plays down the stretch to beat Brooklyn in New York.

The 76ers beat the Nets for the second time in six days by executing in the fourth quarter. After outscoring the Nets 31-16 in the final 12 minutes Wednesday at home, Philadelphia did not dominate the entire quarter, but it made plays on both ends in the final minutes after blowing most of a nine-point lead in the final six-plus minutes.

Al Horford scored 19 points for Philadelphia, and Josh Richardson and Tobias Harris had 15 apiece. Seven Nets scored in double figures, led by Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 22 points and added seven assists.

New York Knicks 106 - Cleveland Cavaliers 86

Marcus Morris’ four-point play capped a game-turning run of 15 unanswered points in the third quarter as visiting New York pulled away from Cleveland.

The Knicks, playing on the road on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for just the second time since 1987, snapped a three-game losing streak. The Cavaliers have lost five straight — their fourth losing streak of at least five games this season.

Morris finished with 19 points for the Knicks despite playing through an ankle injury sustained when he landed awkwardly while being fouled by Kevin Love on the four-point play. New York’s Julius Randle had 19 points and nine rebounds. Cleveland’s Collin Sexton had 17 points, and Tristan Thompson added 13 points and 22 rebounds.

Orlando Magic 106 - Charlotte Hornets 83

Evan Fournier scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half as Orlando overcame a sluggish start to win at Charlotte.

Nikola Vucevic poured in 24 points, and Terrence Ross, who carried the team in the first half, ended up with 19 points for the road-weary Magic, who played Saturday night at Golden State and wrapped up a season-long six-game road trip.

Malik Monk came off the bench to lead the Hornets with 20 points. P.J. Washington finished with 19 points, and Devonte’ Graham had 15.

New Orleans Pelicans 126 - Memphis Grizzlies 116

Jrue Holiday returned from a seven-game absence and tied a season high with 36 points to lead visiting New Orleans to a victory over Memphis. The Grizzlies’ seven-game winning streak ended.

Holiday overcame an elbow contusion to make 12 of 18 field goals, including 7 of 10 3-point tries, and the Pelicans made a franchise-record 21 3-pointers on 48 attempts.

Brandon Ingram added 25 points, Nicolo Melli had 15 and Josh Hart and JJ Redick scored 10 each as the Pelicans won for the 11th time in 16 games since they had a 13-game losing streak. Dillon Brooks poured in 31 points for the Grizzlies.

Miami Heat 118 - Sacramento Kings 113 (OT)

Rookie Kendrick Nunn scored a game-high 25 points and reserve James Johnson added a season-high 22 points to lead host Miami to an overtime win over Sacramento.

Johnson made 9 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, as the Heat improved their home record to an NBA-best 19-1. Johnson also blocked a potential game-tying 3-point shot by Bogdan Bogdanovic in the final seconds of overtime.

The Heat improved to 7-0 in overtime games this season in a contest that featured 16 lead changes and 14 ties. Nemanja Bjelica led the Kings with 22 points, Buddy Hield had 20, and Marvin Bagley III contributed 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Denver Nuggets 107 - Minnesota Timberwolves 100

Rookie Michael Porter Jr. had 20 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Denver beat Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Jerami Grant scored 19 points and Will Barton added 18 for Denver, which has won seven straight against the Timberwolves. The Nuggets have won four of their past five games overall.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points, Josh Okogie scored 16 and Andrew Wiggins 15 for Minnesota, which has lost six straight. Allen Crabbe had three points in his first game for the Timberwolves.

San Antonio Spurs 120 - Phoenix Suns 111

Derrick White racked up a season-high 25 points, including a big 3-pointer in the final two minutes, and San Antonio outlasted host Phoenix.

The Suns’ Devin Booker scored a game-high 37 points but clanked a 34-foot 3-point attempt with two seconds left. Deandre Ayton scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ricky Rubio scored 10 points apiece for Phoenix.

Bryn Forbes scored 24 points, all on 3-pointers, for the Spurs. DeMar DeRozan finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points.

Utah Jazz 118 - Indiana Pacers 88

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points, and Rudy Gobert added 20 points and 14 rebounds as Utah continued its home dominance while also halting Indiana’s winning streak at five games.

Slideshow (13 Images)

Georges Niang scored 15 points as the Jazz improved their home record to 17-3 while winning their eighth consecutive game at Salt Lake City. They are the only Western Conference team with three or fewer home defeats. The Jazz won for the 12th time in 13 games overall.

Aaron Holiday and Myles Turner each scored 12 points, and Jeremy Lamb added 11 for the Pacers, who lost for the first time since Jan. 8 against the Miami Heat. Indiana fell on the road for the first time since losing at Atlanta on Jan. 4.

—Field Level Media