NBA roundup: Magic halt Lakers' 9-game win streak

Markelle Fultz amassed 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and the visiting Orlando Magic ended the Los Angeles Lakers’ nine-game winning streak with a 119-118 victory on Wednesday night.

Jan 15, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) celebrates with guard Markelle Fultz (20) during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The triple-double was the second of Fultz’s career. The other came on April 11, 2018, for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Aaron Gordon also scored 21 points for the Magic. Wes Iwundu scored a career-high 19 points, Nikola Vucevic also had 19, and Terrence Ross had 15 off the bench for Orlando, which built a lead as big as 21 before withstanding several late Lakers rallies.

Quinn Cook led the Lakers with 22 points while LeBron James finished with 19 points and 19 of the team’s 34 assists. Los Angeles forward Anthony Davis missed his fourth consecutive game with a bruised tailbone, and the Lakers also played without reserve point guard Rajon Rondo (fractured finger).

Detroit Pistons 116 - Boston Celtics 103

Career nights from Sekou Doumbouya and Svi Mykhailiuk and a vintage performance by Derrick Rose led short-handed Detroit past host Boston.

Doumbouya and Mykhailiuk had career bests with 24 and 21 points, respectively, and Rose scored 22 on 11-of-13 shooting. Markieff Morris added 23 points off the bench, and Andre Drummond (13 points, 13 rebounds) chipped in a double-double as the Pistons won for just the fourth time in their past 16 games.

Gordon Hayward had 25 points, and Jaylen Brown added 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Celtics lost for the fourth time in their past six. Boston played without forward Jayson Tatum, who was held out due to a knee injury.

Toronto Raptors 130 - Oklahoma City Thunder 121

Norman Powell had 23 points off the bench to help Toronto beat Oklahoma City on the road. Toronto shot a season-high 61.2 percent from the floor, with Powell going 9 of 11.

Toronto has battled injuries that recently left the team without three regular starters. While Fred VanVleet remains sidelined, the Raptors got back Pascal Siakam back Sunday and then Marc Gasol returned to the lineup Wednesday.

Siakam scored 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting, while Gasol added 15. Gasol was playing for the first time since Dec. 18. Dennis Schroder scored 25 points off the bench to lead the Thunder. Oklahoma City got 57 points from its reserves.

Portland Trail Blazers 117 - Houston Rockets 107

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 49 points as Portland controlled the tempo throughout its victory over host Houston.

Lillard posted 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while McCollum added 24 points and six assists to lead a Portland attack that featured all five scorers tallying double figures. Anthony, playing in Houston for the first time since the Rockets released him early last season, posted a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook produced a triple-double of 31 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists while Eric Gordon scored 20 points off the Houston bench. Ben McLemore added 17 points and Clint Capela had 14 points and 18 rebounds, but with Harden taking just 12 shots, Houston lacked the offensive thrust to keep pace with the Trail Blazers.

Philadelphia 76ers 117 - Brooklyn Nets 106

Tobias Harris posted 34 points with 10 rebounds and hit three clutch shots in the final 2:20 as Philadelphia continued its home dominance by making all the plays down the stretch in beating Brooklyn.

Harris scored 11 of his points in the last 5:07 of the fourth quarter, when the Sixers outscored Brooklyn 31-16. He scored nine of his points in Philadelphia’s game-ending, 13-2 run over the final 3 1/2 minutes in Philadelphia’s 19th home win in 21 games this season.

Ben Simmons also posted 20 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, which shot 51.1 percent from the floor. Kyrie Irving was held to 14 points on 6-of-21 shooting in his third game back from right shoulder impingement.

Denver Nuggets 100 - Charlotte Hornets 86

Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points, Mason Plumlee scored 15, and host Denver beat Charlotte.

Jerami Grant scored 14, Will Barton had 13 and Nikola Jokic and PJ Dozier produced 12 each for the Nuggets. Denver played the second half without guard Jamal Murray, who sustained a left ankle injury late in the second quarter and did not return.

Terry Rozier scored a game-high 20 points and handed out nine assists for the Hornets. Devonte’ Graham, P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges had 14 points each, and Cody Zeller finished with 11.

Miami Heat 106 - San Antonio Spurs 100

Kendrick Nunn scored 33 points to lead host Miami over San Antonio.

The 24-year-old rookie hit 13 of 18 shots from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Heat, who snapped their first two-game losing streak of the season and improved to a league-best 18-1 at home.

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points to lead the Spurs. DeRozan, who shot 12 of 14 from the field, has scored 20 or more points in 12 consecutive games.

Indiana Pacers 104 - Minnesota Timberwolves 109

Domantas Sabonis registered a double-double with 29 points and 13 rebounds, and Indiana rallied to hold off Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Malcolm Brodgon recorded 21 points, six rebounds and six assists in his second game since returning from a back injury. Indiana kicked off a stretch with six of its next seven games on the road in the first of two back-to-back against Minnesota.

The Timberwolves, who visit the Pacers on Friday, played without All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns (flu-like symptoms) for a second straight game and the 17th time this season. Minnesota rode a balanced scoring effort, with five Timberwolves scoring between 17 and 10 points.

Dallas Mavericks 127 - Sacramento Kings 123

Luka Doncic established a career high of 17 assists to go with 25 points and 15 rebounds while leading Dallas over host Sacramento.

The triple-double was the 12th of the season for the second-year star as Dallas won its third consecutive game. Seth Curry made five 3-pointers while scoring 21 points for the Mavericks.

De’Aaron Fox recorded 27 points and 12 assists for the Kings, who lost their third straight game. Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes added 25 points apiece in a losing cause.

Chicago Bulls 115 - Washington Wizards 106

Zach LaVine scored 30 points on 12-for-21 shooting, and Chicago pulled away for a win over visiting Washington.

Thaddeus Young added 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Bulls, who won for just the second time in their past nine games. Chicago’s Tomas Satoransky finished with 18 points against his former team.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Jordan McRae had 16 points off the bench for Washington, which has lost two straight and three of four.

