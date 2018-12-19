NBA roundup: Nets overcome James, Lakers

D’Angelo Russell collected 22 points and a career-high-tying 13 assists as the Brooklyn Nets overcame 36 points from LeBron James on Tuesday night and held on for a 115-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in New York.

Dec 18, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets small forward Joe Harris (12) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Facing his former team for the third time since being acquired by Brooklyn on draft night in 2017, Russell posted his second double-double of the season, hitting 9 of 21 shots, including a clutch 3-pointer from the top of the key over Kyle Kuzma with 22 seconds left to put Brooklyn ahead 113-107.

Joe Harris added 19 points, reserve Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 18 and Hollis-Jefferson finished with 17 as the Nets extended their winning streak to six games.

James nearly posted his third triple-double as a Laker, finishing with 13 rebounds to go along with eight assists. Lonzo Ball hit five 3-pointers and contributed 23 points. Kyle Kuzma contributed 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Lakers lost for the third time in four games.

Cavaliers 92, Pacers 91

Larry Nance Jr. tipped in a missed shot by Rodney Hood at the buzzer as Cleveland defeated Indiana in Indianapolis.

Indiana had a chance to ice the game, but Victor Oladipo missed three consecutive free throws to give Cleveland the opportunity to win only its eighth game of the season. The Pacers had their seven-game win streak snapped, while the Cavaliers ended a two-game skid.

Nance, starting in place of the injured Tristan Thompson, finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Hood scored 17. Domantas Sabonis scored 17 points to lead six Indiana players in double figures. Oladipo struggled to score 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting from the field.

Nuggets 126, Mavericks 118

Jamal Murray had 22 points, including a big 3-pointer late, and also added a career-high 15 assists as host Denver turned back Dallas.

Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 32 points and also had 16 rebounds to help Denver sweep a four-game homestand and stay atop the Western Conference standings. Trey Lyles and Monte Morris scored 16 points each off the bench for the Nuggets. Denver has won 11 of its past 13, and its 21-9 record ties the best start in franchise history.

Harrison Barnes tied a season high with 30 points, and rookie sensation Luka Doncic had 23 points and 12 assists for the Mavericks, who have lost three straight.

Hawks 118, Wizards 110

Jeremy Lin scored 10 of his 16 points during a 22-9 fourth-quarter spurt that allowed host Atlanta to defeat Washington and end a three-game losing streak.

Dec 18, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A tip in at the buzzer by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) gives the Cavaliers a one point victory against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Lin was one of seven players who scored in double figures for Atlanta. He shot 6-for-12 from the field with four assists and three rebounds. John Collins had a double-double for the seventh time in eight games with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Trae Young scored 19 points and handed out four assists.

The Wizards, who have lost five of their past six got 29 points from Bradley Beal, who was 11-for-17 from the floor and added 10 rebounds. Trevor Ariza had 19 points and eight rebounds in his Washington debut.

