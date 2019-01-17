NBA roundup: Nets shock Harden, Rockets in OT

Spencer Dinwiddie converted a three-point play with 28 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Brooklyn Nets erased a seven-point deficit in the extra session for a 145-142 victory over the host Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Dinwiddie scored 25 of his 33 points in the fourth period and overtime, including three 3-pointers in the final 27 seconds of regulation, allowing Brooklyn to overcome a season-high 58 points from Houston’s James Harden.

Harden recorded his second consecutive 50-point game, and he added 10 rebounds and six assists. The Rockets set an NBA record with 70 3-point attempts, with PJ Tucker hitting a 3-pointer with 1:09 left in regulation to bypass the old mark of 61.

Brooklyn’s Treveon Graham added 21 points while Jarrett Allen piled up 20 points and 24 rebounds.

Celtics 117, Raptors 108

Kyrie Irving made a go-ahead jumper and added a 3-pointer during an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter as Boston defeated visiting Toronto.

Irving finished with 27 points and a career-best 18 assists as the Celtics ended a three-game losing streak and snapped Toronto’s five-game winning streak. Al Horford contributed some big points down the stretch in a 24-point game for the Celtics, and Gordon Hayward added 18.

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points to top Toronto, which led by four in the middle of the fourth quarter and was tied 106-106 with 2 1/2 minutes to go. Serge Ibaka added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors.

Spurs 105, Mavericks 101

San Antonio relied on its bench to rally from a 19-point deficit and win at Dallas.

Marco Belinelli led the bench charge in the second half, and he topped the Spurs in scoring with 17 points. Patty Mills had 14 and Davis Bertans added 12 points, including a dagger 3-pointer with 1:42 to play.

Rookie Luka Doncic led Dallas with 25 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

Bucks 111, Grizzlies 101

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 27 points and 11 rebounds as Milwaukee posted a victory at Memphis.

Eric Bledsoe added 16 points as the Bucks won for the 14th time in the past 17 games. D.J. Wilson scored a career-best 13 points for Milwaukee, which led by as many as 31 points.

Omri Casspi scored 17 points for Memphis, which has dropped nine of its past 10 games and 16 of 20. JaMychal Green had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Pistons 120, Magic 115

Blake Griffin scored 30 points, including the last seven in overtime, and host Detroit emerged with a win over Orlando.

The Pistons blew an 11-point lead in the fourth-quarter before pulling out the victory. Andre Drummond had 14 points and 22 rebounds, and Luke Kennard contributed 14 points off the Detroit bench.

Terrence Ross and Nikola Vucevic had 24 points apiece for the Magic, and Vucevic pulled down 13 rebounds.

