NBA roundup: Nuggets' comeback stuns Grizzlies

Nikola Jokic scored 24 points, including a go-ahead basket with 28.9 seconds left, and the visiting Denver Nuggets rallied from 25 points down to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 95-92 on Monday night.

Jan 28, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) holds the ball away from Memphis Grizzlies guard Shelvin Mack (6) at FedExForum. Denver won 95-92. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Will Barton had 20 points, and Malik Beasley scored 13 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter — when the Nuggets trailed by as many as 19 — to help Denver win without Jamal Murray. The point guard missed his second consecutive game due to an ankle injury.

Denver was down by 19 at halftime, 17 after three quarters and 13 with 4:31 left but outscored the Grizzlies 23-7 down the stretch to win its third in a row.

Marc Gasol had 28 points and nine rebounds, and Mike Conley had 23 points and 11 assists for Memphis, which has lost 15 of 17 games.

Warriors 132, Pacers 100

Stephen Curry scored 23 of his game-high 26 points in the first half as Golden State routed Indiana in Indianapolis.

The Warriors won their 11th straight, their 10th in a row on the road, against a Pacers team that last season became the first Eastern Conference club in the five-year Steve Kerr coaching era to sweep a season series from Golden State.

Playing in just his fifth game, DeMarcus Cousins dropped in a season-best 22 points for the Warriors, who capped a 5-0 road trip. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson added 16 points apiece. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 16 points.

Celtics 112, Nets 104

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart scored 21 points apiece, and Boston dominated the fourth quarter while extending its home winning streak over Brooklyn to six.

The Celtics beat the Nets for the 11th time in the past 12 meetings overall on a night when Kyrie Irving sat out with a strained left hip. Boston coach Brad Stevens said he thought the injury occurred Saturday during the first half of the Celtics’ 115-111 home loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Boston blocked 16 shots, its highest total since the 1983-84 season, according to basketball-reference.com. D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points for the Nets, who had their six-game winning streak end.

Hornets 101, Knicks 92

Tony Parker and Jeremy Lamb led a balanced attack with 15 points each, and host Charlotte added to New York’s misery.

Slideshow (3 Images)

The Hornets trailed by as many as eight points in the third quarter but went on a 14-0 run early in the fourth to take control of the game. They led by as many as 14 down the stretch and never let the Knicks closer than nine again.

Kevin Knox scored 19 points for the Knicks, who have lost 10 straight and 18 of their past 19 games.

—Field Level Media