NBA roundup: Nuggets send Bucks to third straight loss

Jamal Murray scored 21 points, including Denver’s first nine to start the fourth quarter, Paul Millsap had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the host Nuggets beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 109-95 on Monday night.

Mar 9, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and head coach Michael Malone celebrate defeating the Milwaukee Bucks at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jerami Grant added 19 points for Denver, and Gary Harris had 15. Will Barton scored 13 points and Nikola Jokic had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets, who swept the season series from the NBA leaders.

Milwaukee played without reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee injury) and nearly the entire starting lineup to end an 0-3 road trip. Also out were Eric Bledsoe (knee), George Hill (groin), Khris Middleton (rest), Brook Lopez (rest) and Donte DiVincenzo (rest), leaving them without their top six scorers.

Kyle Korver led the Bucks with a season-high 23 points, Sterling Brown had 16 points, Robin Lopez scored 11 and D.J. Wilson contributed 10 points and nine boards.

Atlanta Hawks 143 - Charlotte Hornets 138 (2OT)

De’Andre Hunter gave host Atlanta the lead by making three free throws with 13.3 seconds left in the second overtime, and the Hawks held on to defeat Charlotte.

Atlanta was led by Trae Young with 31 points and 16 assists. John Collins had 28 points on 12-for-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Cam Reddish, who returned after exiting the previous game due to leg cramps, had 22 points. The Hawks set a season high with 21 3-pointers (on 43 attempts).

The Hornets got a career-high 40 points from Terry Rozier, 27 points and 10 rebounds from Devonte’ Graham, and a career-high 23 points from rookie Caleb Martin, who entered the game averaging 4.3 points.

Toronto Raptors 101 - Utah Jazz 92

Serge Ibaka scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Toronto defeated Utah in Salt Lake City to extend its winning streak to four games. Pascal Siakam added 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Kyle Lowry had 21 points for the Raptors, who finished a 4-1 road trip.

Joe Ingles had 20 points off the bench — 10 in the fourth quarter — for the Jazz, who had their winning streak end at five. Royce O’Neale added 15 points, Mike Conley had 13 and Donovan Mitchell scored 11 for Utah. Mitchell and Conley combined to his 8 of 28 field-goal attempts.

The Raptors lost guard Norman Powell 95 seconds into the first quarter with a sprained left ankle after he collided with teammate OG Anunoby on a defensive play under the basket.

—Field Level Media