NBA roundup: Pacers muscle past 76ers for big road win

Thaddeus Young had 26 points and 10 rebounds to carry the visiting Indiana Pacers past the Philadelphia 76ers 113-101 on Friday for their sixth straight win.

Dec 14, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) drives against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and Victor Oladipo had 14 in just his second game back from a sore knee that sidelined him for 11 games. Domantas Sabonis contributed 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 40 points and 21 rebounds, while JJ Redick scored 22 points and Ben Simmons had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Sixers guard Jimmy Butler missed his second straight game with a strained groin and was replaced in the starting lineup by Furkan Korkmaz. The Sixers fell to 14-3 at home and dropped back-to-back home games for the first time all season.

Warriors 130, Kings 125

Golden State countered a 10-0 Sacramento run with a 17-2 game-ending flurry, allowing the two-time defending NBA champions to escape with a victory over the host Kings.

Stephen Curry poured in a game-high 35 points, Kevin Durant had 33 and Klay Thompson 27, helping the Warriors bounce back from a 113-93 embarrassment at home against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night with a second consecutive narrow victory over their Northern California rival.

Buddy Hield had 27 points, De’Aaron Fox 25 and Willie Cauley-Stein 22 for the Kings, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Knicks 126, Hornets 124 (OT)

Emmanuel Mudiay scored a career-high 34 points, and visiting New York rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Charlotte in overtime.

Mudiay hit a layup for a 126-121 lead with 17 seconds remaining, and the Knicks held on from there although the Hornets had a chance to tie at the buzzer, when Kemba Walker missed a drive in traffic.

It was a shocker after the Hornets led 72-53 at halftime and 93-78 going into the fourth quarter. It was payback, as well, after the Hornets rolled to a 119-107 victory in New York last Sunday.

Nuggets 109, Thunder 98

Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, Jamal Murray had 19 points and nine rebounds, and host Denver held off Oklahoma City.

Juan Hernangomez had 16 points and Torrey Craig scored 15 for the Nuggets, who kept the top spot in the Western Conference with the win.

Paul George scored a game-high 32 points, Steven Adams had 26 and Russell Westbrook finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City went only 17 of 29 from the foul line.

Bucks 114, Cavaliers 102

Giannis Antetokounmpo matched a career-high 44 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had eight assists as visiting Milwaukee led wire-to-wire and beat Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo was coming off his lowest-scoring game of the season — 12 in a loss Wednesday to Indiana. On Friday, he went 14-for-19 from the field and made 16 of 21 free-throw attempts. Brook Lopez scored 19 and Eric Bledsoe added 16 points for the Bucks.

Jordan Clarkson led the Cavaliers with 23 points off the bench. Rodney Hood added 19 for Cleveland.

Trail Blazers 128, Raptors 122

Damian Lillard scored 24 points as host Portland took care of Toronto with eight Trail Blazers scoring in double figures, including Zach Collins with 16 and Seth Curry with 13, both season highs and both coming off the bench.

Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points and Fred VanVleet added a season-high 21 for the Raptors, who had won two in a row to begin their four-game road trip. Portland’s bench totaled 58 points, its season high.

Toronto was without center Jonas Valanciunas, who dislocated a thumb in Wednesday’s victory at Golden State, and point guard Kyle Lowry, who had a thigh bruise.

Heat 100, Grizzlies 97

Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk scored 18 points each to lead Miami to a win over host Memphis as the Heat snapped a two-game losing streak.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside, who missed the past four games due to the birth of his son, produced six points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes.

Memphis, which has lost three of its past four games, was led by point guard Mike Conley, who scored a game-high 22 points and dished out eight assists.

Celtics 129, Hawks 108

Kyrie Irving scored 12 of his 24 points in a 42-point first quarter to spark Boston to its eighth straight win in defeating visiting Atlanta.

Irving was 8-for-15 from the floor and 4-for-5 on 3-pointers, with five rebounds, five assists and four steals and has shown no lingering effects from the right shoulder soreness that caused him to miss the Dec. 10 game against New Orleans. In his last two games, Irving has scored 62 points.

The Hawks got a career-high-matching 19 points from Kevin Huerter for his second straight outing. Forward John Collins posted his sixth consecutive double-double, scoring 11 points and pulling down 14 rebounds for Atlanta, which has dropped two straight and six of its last seven.

Nets 125, Wizards 118

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 27 points in 32 minutes off the bench and Brooklyn defeated visiting Washington for its season-high fourth straight win.

Joe Harris scored 19 points and Rodions Kurucs and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 15 each for the Nets.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 31 points on 13-for-22 shooting and added nine assists. John Wall had 17 points and a game-high 13 assists for Washington, which has lost four straight.

