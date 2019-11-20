NBA roundup: Pelicans dump Blazers in Anthony's debut

Jrue Holiday had 22 points and 10 assists as the host New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Carmelo Anthony’s debut by defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 115-104 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans’ leading scorer, returned from a four-game absence caused by a sore knee to add 21 points. JJ Redick had 18, Nicolo Melli scored 14 and E’Twaun Moore 11 as New Orleans won for just the fifth time this season but the third time in four games.

Anthony, a 35-year-old 10-time All-Star who hadn’t played in more than a year, started in his first game since signing with the Blazers. He had 10 points (on 4-of-14 shooting) and four rebounds in 24 minutes.

CJ McCollum scored 22, and Hassan Whiteside had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Blazers. Portland, which fell to 1-2 to start a six-game, 10-day road trip, played without leading scorer Damian Lillard, who had back spasms.

Lakers 112, Thunder 107

Anthony Davis scored 34 points and LeBron James added a triple-double as host Los Angeles held on to extend its winning streak to five games, while sending Oklahoma City to its fourth loss in five games.

James finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to give him his fifth triple-double of the season and first in his career against the Thunder. He became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team.

Davis shot 13 of 24 to break out of a mini slump. He was held under 20 points in each of his previous two games. Dennis Schroder scored 31 points and Danilo Gallinari added 25 for Oklahoma City.

Warriors 114, Grizzlies 95

Golden State held host Memphis to four points in the first 8:47 of the second period to turn a deficit into a comfortable advantage as the Warriors ended their longest losing streak since 2012.

Alec Burks scored a game-high 29 points, including four in the 26-4 second-quarter flurry that helped Golden State snap a seven-game skid.

Rookie Ja Morant’s 20 points paced the Grizzlies, who lost their second straight after a three-game winning streak.

Kings 120, Suns 116

Bogdan Bogdanovic established career highs of 31 points and seven 3-pointers to lead Sacramento to a victory over visiting Phoenix.

Richaun Holmes made 8 of 11 field-goal attempts while contributing 20 points and a career-best 15 rebounds for the Kings. Cory Joseph recorded a career-best 14 assists as Sacramento won for the sixth time in its past eight games.

Devin Booker registered 30 points and eight assists for the Suns, who have lost back-to-back games and four of the past six. Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Phoenix, and Mikal Bridges also scored 20 points.

