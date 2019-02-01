NBA roundup: Pistons top short-handed Mavs

Andre Drummond recorded his eighth 20-20 game of the season with 24 points and 20 rebounds and the host Detroit Pistons escaped with a 93-89 win over the depleted Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

Jan 31, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) goes to the basket on Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks were missing four of their usual starters. DeAndre Jordan, Dennis Smith Jr. and Wesley Matthews were traded to the New York Knicks prior to the game in a blockbuster deal. Rookie sensation Luka Doncic sat out due to left ankle soreness.

Blake Griffin, who was named as an All-Star reserve earlier in the day, supplied 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Detroit. Reggie Jackson had 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Langston Galloway added 11 points off the bench.

Harrison Barnes, the lone remaining regular in the Dallas lineup, led his team with 27 points.

Bucks 105, Raptors 92

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds despite picking up his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter, and visiting Milwaukee defeated Toronto.

The Bucks won the season series 3-1 in meetings between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings. First-place Milwaukee earned its eighth win in nine games overall while second-place Toronto fell to 1-3 in its past four games.

Khris Middleton, selected a first-time All-Star earlier Thursday, added 18 points for Milwaukee. Pascal Siakam scored 28 points for the Raptors, while Kawhi Leonard added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Magic 107, Pacers 100

Terrence Ross scored a season-high 30 points to help host Orlando snap a four-game losing streak with a victory over Indiana.

It was the most the most points Ross has scored since he dropped 51 with the Toronto Raptors back in 2014. Nikola Vucevic added 17 points and 10 rebounds after finding out he was selected an All-Star reserve before the game.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 21 points. Indiana has lost four straight since losing leading scorer Victor Oladipo to a season-ending quadriceps tendon injury.

Spurs 117, Nets 114

Derrick White scored a career-high 26 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge racked up five of his 20 points in the final 51 seconds as host San Antonio won its fourth straight game, outlasting Brooklyn.

Aldridge hit two free throws with 3.6 seconds left to push the lead to three points. While being guarded by Aldridge and DeRozan just outside the arc, Brooklyn’s Shabazz Napier missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have tied the game.

Patty Mills scored 17 points off the bench for the Spurs while Rudy Gay and DeMar DeRozan, back after missing three games with a sore left knee, scored 15 apiece. D’Angelo Russell led the Nets with 25 points.

—Field Level Media