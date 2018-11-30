NBA roundup: Raptors overcome Durant's 51

Danny Green made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:07 to play in overtime, and the Toronto Raptors went on to defeat the visiting Golden State Warriors 131-128 Thursday night.

Nov 29, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) tries to get past Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) on his way to the basket in the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors beat the Warriors 131-128 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-best 37 points for the Raptors, who have won seven in a row. The Raptors, who had lost their previous eight games to the Warriors, needed to overcome Kevin Durant’s season-best 51 points to break that string.

Pascal Siakam added 26 points for Toronto and made five late free throws in overtime. Serge Ibaka chipped in with 20 points, Green had 13, Jonas Valanciunas 12, and Kyle Lowry had 10 points and 12 assists.

Durant added 11 rebounds for the Warriors, who had won their three previous games. Klay Thompson scored 23 points, Jonas Jerebko scored 20 and Kevon Looney had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Lakers 104, Pacers 96

LeBron James scored a game-high 38 points as Los Angeles started big and finished strong while outlasting visiting Indiana.

The Lakers opened with a 13-0 lead and had a 38-15 advantage after one quarter before the Pacers started to rally. Indiana held a brief lead in the third quarter, erasing a 24-point deficit, but the Lakers turned it on again to finish off the win.

Domantas Sabonis scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds off the bench for the Pacers, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 points.Brandon Ingram scored 14 points and Josh Hart had 13 for the Lakers. James contributed nine rebounds and seven assists.

Clippers 133, Kings 121

Tobias Harris stopped a Sacramento rally with a 3-pointer with 6:13 remaining and capped a 28-point effort with two subsequent hoops as visiting Los Angeles held on for a victory.

Montrezl Harrell contributed 24 points as the Clippers won their fourth in a row overall and their 12th straight at Sacramento dating to March 2013.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 26 points and Marvin Bagley III 18 points for the Kings, who lost their third in a row.

—Field Level Media