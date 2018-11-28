NBA roundup: Raptors rally for sixth straight win

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, including 15 in the second half, and the visiting Toronto Raptors overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-114 Tuesday night.

Nov 27, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) in the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who won their sixth game in a row.

Fred VanVleet was 6-for-6 from the field for 18 points off the bench — 14 in the second half — for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka contributed 16 points.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 27 points, and Mike Conley added 20 points.

Nuggets 117, Lakers 85

Paul Millsap had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored 20, and host Denver routed Los Angeles.

Malik Beasley also had 20 points to establish a career high, and Nikola Jokic had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets. Denver has won four straight after dropping six of its previous seven.

The Lakers were 5 of 35 from behind the 3-point arc and shot just 39.1 percent overall. Kyle Kuzma, who led Los Angeles with 21 points, was 1-for-7 from long range, and LeBron James missed all four of his 3-point attempts. James finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Pacers 109, Suns 104

Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Indiana to a win at Phoenix.

With the game tied at 104 with under a minute to play, Bojan Bogdanovic, the league’s top 3-point shooter, cashed in from the corner to give the Pacers a 107-104 lead. After Devin Booker just missed a 3-point try, Darren Collison was fouled and made two free throws to clinch the game for Indiana with 12 seconds left.

Six players scored in double figures for the Pacers, who also got 21 points from Doug McDermott. T.J. Warren paced the Suns with 25 points, and rookie Deandre Ayton recorded his 12th double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Hawks 115, Heat 113

Rookie Trae Young had a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists as Atlanta edged host Miami.

Trailing by two points, the Heat had the ball after a timeout with 14.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter. However, Dwyane Wade, coming off a 35-point game, passed up an open jumper on the left wing and got the ball to Josh Richardson, whose 3-point attempt missed off the front rim to end the game.

Miami, which has lost six consecutive home games, was led by Richardson, who scored nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. Atlanta won its second straight game overall and also snapped a seven-game road losing skid.

Pistons 115, Knicks 108

Blake Griffin scored 30 points, and Detroit continued its success at home at New York’s expense.

Griffin produced his sixth 30-point game of the season as Detroit shot 47.5 percent, controlled the paint by a 56-38 margin and posted its fourth straight home win. Reserve Stanley Johnson and starter Reggie Jackson contributed 21 points apiece as the Pistons also won for the seventh time in their past nine games overall.

Rookie Allonzo Trier led the Knicks with 24 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, but New York saw a three-game winning streak end.

—Field Level Media