NBA roundup: Raptors rout Warriors

Kyle Lowry scored eight of his team-high 23 points in an early runaway Wednesday night as the Toronto Raptors completed a season-series sweep over the Golden State Warriors with a 113-93 romp in Oakland, Calif.

December 12, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie (28) during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lowry (12 assists) and Serge Ibaka (20 points, 12 rebounds) recorded double-doubles, helping Toronto snap a 13-game losing streak at Golden State that dated back to 2004. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 30 points on 13-for-22 shooting for the Warriors, who were held to their third-lowest output of the season.

The Raptors, who beat the Clippers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, improved to 6-0 on the second night of back-to-backs, doing so despite not having Kawhi Leonard, who sat out both games due to a sore right hip.

Early in the second quarter, Toronto center Jonas Valanciunas sustained a dislocated left thumb after getting slapped in the hand by Draymond Green. Valanciunas did not return.

Celtics 130, Wizards 125 (OT)

Kyrie Irving hit a tiebreaking, 31-foot 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining in overtime, and visiting Boston held off Washington.

Bradley Beal and John Wall missed 3-point attempts to tie the score before Irving closed out the Celtics’ victory with two free throws. Irving’s 3-pointer with 38.6 seconds left gave the Celtics a two-point lead, but Wall’s jumper tied it with 30.7 seconds to go.

Irving scored 38 points and Marcus Morris added 27 for Boston, which won its seventh straight.

Pelicans 118, Thunder 114

Anthony Davis had his second consecutive 40-plus point game as host New Orleans cooled off Oklahoma City.

Davis, who had 41 points in a loss at Boston on Monday, scored a season-high with 44 points and added 18 rebounds as the Pelicans alternated wins and losses for the ninth consecutive game. Julius Randle added 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jrue Holiday had 20 points and 10 assists and Darius Miller came off the bench to score 10 points.

Paul George had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Thunder, who had won five of their previous six games, Dennis Schroder came off the bench to score 24 points, and Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams had 20 points each.

Nets 127, 76ers 124

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a career-high 39 points to lift visiting Brooklyn past Philadelphia.

Allen Crabbe added 20 points and Joe Harris had 14 as the Nets handed the Sixers a rare home loss. The Sixers had been 14-1 at home this season with the previous lone defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Joel Embiid paced the Sixers with 33 points and 17 rebounds while Ben Simmons added 22 points. Furkan Korkmaz had 18 points and T.J. McConnell scored 17.

Grizzlies 92, Trail Blazers 83

Mike Conley collected 23 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Memphis used a late 13-0 run to break open a tight game on the way to a victory over visiting Portland.

Marc Gasol contributed nine points, seven rebounds, six blocked shots and five assists for the Grizzlies, who had lost six of their previous nine games, including the previous two.

CJ McCollum matched his season high by scoring 40 points for the Trail Blazers, who dropped their sixth consecutive road game. Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic combined for 5-for-33 shooting for Portland, which has lost 10 of its past 15 outings overall.

Kings 141, Timberwolves 130

Nemanja Bjelica poured in 25 points to lead Sacramento to a win over visiting Minnesota.

Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic each scored 20 points for the Kings. Marvin Bagley gave Sacramento a boost with 17 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench. Reserve Yogi Ferrell added 17 points and six assists in just 16 minutes for the Kings, who have won five of their past six games.

Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 25 points, and Derrick Rose scored 20. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who also got a double-double from Jeff Teague (12 points, 13 assists). Minnesota lost its third game in a row following a stretch of six wins in seven outings.

Hornets 108, Pistons 107

Jeremy Lamb hit a 20-footer with 0.3 seconds remaining, and Charlotte rallied for a bizarre victory over visiting Detroit.

Lamb’s heroics came after the Hornets stormed back from a 10-point deficit with just over six minutes to play. The Hornets played for one final shot after Detroit’s Langston Galloway hit two free throws for a 106-106 tie with 14.7 seconds left, and Lamb took a pass from a driving Kemba Walker as the clock wound down.

The Hornets were called for a technical foul for having too many players on the court after Lamb’s shot, and Galloway hit a free throw with 0.3 remaining to cut the margin to one. However, the Pistons could not get a final shot off before the buzzer.

Cavaliers 113, Knicks 106

Rodney Hood hit the go-ahead jumper with 23.7 seconds remaining as Cleveland lost a 22-point lead before escaping with a victory over visiting New York.

The Cavaliers led by 22 with 6:54 left in the second quarter but gradually let the Knicks rally. New York trailed 106-105 after rookie Kevin Knox finished off a transition play with a left-handed dunk off a bounce pass from Emmanuel Mudiay with 32.5 seconds to go.

On the next possession, Hood released an 11-foot turnaround shot from inside the paint while using a 2-inch size advantage over 6-foot-6 Frank Ntilikina. The Knicks had a chance to regain the lead, but Mudiay missed a contested 14-footer in the paint, and the Cavaliers’ Cedi Osman grabbed the rebound. Osman made two free throws to put Cleveland up 109-106.

Pacers 113, Bucks 97

Thaddeus Young scored 25 points and Myles Turner added 23 points as Indiana led wire-to-wire in a win over visiting Milwaukee.

Young added 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals as Indiana won its fifth straight game and avenged a 118-101 loss in Milwaukee’s first game in their new arena in October.

Victor Oladipo was back in the Pacers lineup after missing the past 11 games with right knee soreness. Oladipo scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds to go along with six assists.

Mavericks 114, Hawks 107

Harrison Barnes scored 25 points as Dallas extended its winning streak to three games with a victory over visiting Atlanta.

The win also broke the Mavericks’ 10-game losing streak to the Hawks, a stretch that began Oct. 30, 2013. Dallas is now 5-1 in December.

The Mavericks also got 24 points from rookie Luka Doncic, who was 12-for-15 from the foul line and added 10 rebounds and six assists. It was the 13th time he scored 20 or more points.

Jazz 111, Heat 84

Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points to lead a balanced offensive effort that lifted Utah to a victory over visiting Miami.

Slideshow (8 Images)

Derrick Favors added 17 points and eight rebounds and Kyle Korver chipped in 16 points for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert added 10 points and 11 rebounds as Utah snapped a two-game losing streak.

Rodney McGruder scored 16 points, Kelly Olynyk added 14 points and Josh Richardson chipped in 11 for the Heat. Miami dropped a game to the Jazz for the first time since the 2015-16 season, snapping the team’s four-game winning streak over Utah.

—Field Level Media