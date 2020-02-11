NBA roundup: Raptors' win streak reaches 15

Pascal Siakam scored 34 points — 14 in the fourth quarter — and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-best winning streak to 15 games Monday night with a 137-126 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

Feb 10, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves forward James Johnson (16) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Lowry added 27 points and 11 assists while OG Anunoby added a career-best 25 points and matched his career best with 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 16 straight home games against the Timberwolves.

D’Angelo Russell, playing his first game for Minnesota after being acquired in a trade with the Golden State Warriors, scored 22 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez each scored 15 as the Timberwolves shot 45.3 percent from the field.

The Timberwolves, who added eight new players in three trades last week, had lost 13 in a row before defeating the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Denver Nuggets 127 - San Antonio Spurs 120

Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Paul Millsap had 22 points, and host Denver rallied from a 23-point, third-quarter deficit to beat San Antonio.

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, Monte Morris added 16 points off the bench, and Torrey Craig had 11 points and seven rebounds to help the Nuggets win their third straight and their eight in 10 games.

LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers with 33 points, Derrick White scored 15, Dejounte Murray and Bryn Forbes scored 14 each, and Rudy Gay had 13 for the struggling Spurs. San Antonio has lost five straight and eight of 10.

Los Angeles Lakers 125 - Phoenix Suns 100

Anthony Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Rajon Rondo scored a season-high 23, leading Los Angeles to a home win over Phoenix, which played without Deandre Ayton.

LeBron James had 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, but he also committed a game-high eight turnovers. Dwight Howard contributed 14 points and 15 boards for the Lakers, who have won four of their last five contests.

Mikal Bridges had 18 points and six rebounds for the Suns, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Phoenix guard Devin Booker struggled, scoring 10 points on 2-for-11 shooting and missing all four of his 3-point attempts. Ayton, who averages 18.7 points and 12 rebounds per game, sat out the contest due to a sore left ankle.

Milwaukee Bucks 123 - Sacramento Kings 111

Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton each scored 28 points as Milwaukee got off to a hot start to open the fourth quarter en route to a victory over visiting Sacramento despite not having Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brook Lopez added 20 points as Antetokounmpo missed the game for the birth of his son earlier Monday. The Bucks improved to 5-0 in games where they didn’t have the reigning MVP available.

Harrison Barnes scored 23 points and De’Aaron Fox added 17 points with 11 assists as the Kings’ three-game winning streak ended. Sacramento also had a three-game road winning streak snapped.

Utah Jazz 123 - Dallas Mavericks 119

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points and dished out eight assists off the bench to lead Utah to a victory over host Dallas.

Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 apiece for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert collected 17 points and 16 rebounds as Utah won its third straight game overall and second consecutive road contest, shooting 59 percent from the field.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 33 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 to lead the Mavericks, who played without Luka Doncic for their seventh straight game and could not keep up with a potent Jazz offense in his absence.

Brooklyn Nets 106 - Indiana Pacers 105

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 21 points and hit the go-ahead jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining as Brooklyn rallied in the final minutes and pulled out a victory over Indiana at Indianapolis.

The Nets rallied from a four-point deficit in the final 84 seconds and claimed their sixth win in the past nine games. Joe Harris added 15 points and eight rebounds for Brooklyn, Taurean Prince contributed 14 points, and Jarrett Allen scored 13.

Domantas Sabonis recorded his fourth career triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, but it was not enough as the Pacers dropped their season-high sixth straight game. T.J. Warren had 19 points while Myles Turner contributed 15 for Indiana.

Miami Heat 113 - Golden State Warriors 101

Jae Crowder made three 3-pointers in a 16-0, second-quarter flurry that allowed Miami to build a big lead en route to a victory over Golden State in San Francisco.

Jimmy Butler returned from a two-game absence to produce 21 points, tying Crowder for team-high scoring honors, as the Heat won for the first time in four outings on their six-game road trip. Damion Lee scored a career-high 26 points for the Warriors, who lost their third straight.

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala contributed two points and a plus-25 rating in 17 minutes for the Heat after injured Warriors star Stephen Curry took the microphone and welcomed his former teammate back in a crowd-pleasing pregame ceremony.

Orlando Magic 135 - Atlanta Hawks 126

Aaron Gordon scored 26 points to lead four Orlando players with 20-plus points in a win over visiting Atlanta. The Magic snapped their three-game losing streak.

Gordon shot 10-for-20 from the floor and added nine rebounds and four assists as the Magic beat the Hawks for the first time in three meetings this season. Orlando posted just its second victory in 10 games overall. Nikola Vucevic added 24 points, making 10 of 15 shots, and had nine rebounds and nine assists for the Magic.

Atlanta got 29 points and nine assists from Trae Young. John Collins added 22 points and eight rebounds but his streak of seven consecutive double-doubles ended. Dewayne Dedmon had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Charlotte Hornets 87 - Detroit Pistons 76

Miles Bridges had 18 points and seven rebounds, Malik Monk supplied 17 points off the bench and Charlotte snapped a five-game losing streak by pulling away from host Detroit.

Slideshow (8 Images)

Devonte’ Graham collected 14 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists as the Hornets completed a four-game sweep of the season series. Charlotte, which overcame 37.5 percent shooting, has defeated Detroit 10 consecutive times. Terry Rozier added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Thon Maker had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons. Bruce Brown contributed 10 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and five assists, while Christian Wood added 10 points and eight rebounds and Markieff Morris chipped in 10 points off the bench.

—Field Level Media