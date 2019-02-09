NBA roundup: Redick stars as new-look 76ers dump Nuggets

JJ Redick scored 34 points to lift the new-look Philadelphia 76ers past the visiting Denver Nuggets 117-110 on Friday.

Feb 8, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) shoots the ball past Denver Nuggets forward Mason Plumlee (24) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Redick’s 11th career game with at least 30 points helped the Sixers win in their first game since making a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Clippers before the Thursday trade deadline.

Jimmy Butler added 22 points, and newly acquired Tobias Harris had 14. Joel Embiid had 15 points and 12 rebounds for his league-leading 45th double-double of the season. The Sixers snapped a two-game skid on a night where they retired Moses Malone’s No. 2 jersey.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season. Jamal Murray added 23 points, but Denver dropped its third in a row.

Wizards 119, Cavaliers 106

Bobby Portis scored 30 points in his debut with Washington, which beat visiting Cleveland to end a three-game losing streak.

Obtained along with Jabari Parker in a trade with the Chicago Bulls for Otto Porter Jr. earlier this week, Portis made 12 of 18 field-goal attempts. Bradley Beal had 25 points and 13 assists for Washington. Parker had seven points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 23 minutes.

Collin Sexton scored 27 points and Jordan Clarkson added 24 for the Cavaliers, who have lost three straight and 21 of 24. Forward Kevin Love returned after missing 50 games because of a left foot injury. He started the game and played six minutes in his first action since Oct. 24, scoring four points.

Pistons 120, Knicks 103

Andre Drummond collected 29 points and 20 rebounds, and Blake Griffin had 26 points as host Detroit handed New York its 15th consecutive loss.

Drummond overcame early foul trouble to shoot 12-for-15 from the field while Griffin recorded the same numbers from the free-throw line for the Pistons, who scored a season-high 41 points in the first quarter. Detroit won for the fourth time in five games and produced its sixth straight victory versus New York.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 19 of his career-high 31 points in the first half for the NBA-worst Knicks, who have dropped 23 of their past 24 games overall. Smith shot 9-for-15 from the field and added a team-high eight assists.

Bulls 125, Nets 106

Lauri Markkanen collected 31 points and 18 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season and fifth in six games as visiting Chicago led most of the way in beating Brooklyn.

Markkanen’s third straight 30-point showing helped the Bulls snap a six-game losing streak to the Nets and also win for the third time in 19 games since Dec. 30. Otto Porter Jr. helped the Bulls stretch the floor by contributing 18 points and hitting four 3-pointers in his team debut after being acquired from Washington on Wednesday.

D’Angelo Russell scored 23 points for the Nets, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

—Field Level Media