NBA roundup: Rolling Raptors rout Kings

Fred VanVleet scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists Tuesday night as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Sacramento Kings 120-105.

Jan 22, 2019; Toronto, Ontario,CAN; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Lowry added 19 points and nine assists for the Raptors, who won their season-best 10th straight home game and are 9-2 in January.

Pascal Siakam had 18 points and Serge Ibaka had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors. C.J. Miles added 15 points and Norman Powell had 11 points.

Marvin Bagley III scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Kings, who have lost two in a row. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

Thunder 123, Trail Blazers 114

Paul George scored 36 points to lead Oklahoma City to a home win over Portland, the Thunder’s third win in a row. The result snapped the Trail Blazers’ three-game winning streak.

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook had 29 points, including a pair of emphatic dunks in the final two minutes to put the exclamation point on the victory. Westbrook added 14 assists and 10 rebounds to complete his NBA-best 14th triple-double of the season.

Portland got 34 points from Damian Lillard and 31 from CJ McCollum. Jusuf Nurkic added 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Mavericks 106, Clippers 98

Disillusioned guard Dennis Smith Jr., returning from a six-game absence, scored 17 points and grabbed a season-best eight rebounds to lead Dallas past visiting Los Angeles.

Smith missed three games with a sore back and an illness before leaving the team for another three games, upset over his role playing alongside rookie sensation Luka Doncic. Amid trade rumors, Smith stayed away from the club as it lost four of the six games. The explosive guard’s return provided a burst of offense that Dallas needed in snapping a four-game losing skid.

Patrick Beverley paced the Clippers with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Timberwolves 118, Suns 91

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and handed out seven assists to lead Minnesota to a win at Phoenix.

Slideshow (3 Images)

The Suns were seeking payback after Derrick Rose’s buzzer-beating shot on Sunday lifted the Timberwolves to a 116-114 win, but Towns and Minnesota had other ideas.

Josh Okogie scored 21 points for the Wolves. Josh Jackson finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns.

—Field Level Media