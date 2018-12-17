NBA roundup: Simmons' rare triple-double carries 76ers

Ben Simmons had 22 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the visiting Philadelphia 76ers past the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-105 on Sunday.

Dec 16, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic (41) in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

It was Simmons’ third triple-double this season and the 15th of his career, and he completed it with more than four minutes remaining in the third quarter. He also had zero turnovers in his 32 minutes, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to post a triple-double with at least 22 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds and zero turnovers.

Joel Embiid added 24 points and nine rebounds, while Jimmy Butler returned from a two-game absence because of a strained groin to score 19 points. Landry Shamet scored 16 points, JJ Redick added 14 and Wilson Chandler had 11 for the Sixers, who rebounded after a home loss to the Indiana Pacers two nights earlier.

Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson each had 18 points for the Cavaliers, who fell to 5-12 at home. Rodney Hood and Matthew Dellavedova contributed 13 points each, and Collin Sexton had 12.

Wizards 128, Lakers 110

John Wall scored a season-high 40 points and had 14 assists as Washington routed visiting Los Angeles to snap a four-game losing streak.

Wall converted 16 of 27 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Bradley Beal had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards, and Jeff Green and Sam Dekker scored 20 points each.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 25 off the bench for the Lakers, who had won three of four, and Kyle Kuzma added 20. LeBron James had 13 points, his fewest ever against Washington, on 5-of-16 shooting in 32 minutes.

Kings 120, Mavericks 113

Sacramento’s young backcourt of Buddy Hield and De’Aaron Fox combined for 56 points as the Kings snapped Dallas’ home win streak at 11.

The Mavericks, who entered the day tied for the league high with 13 home wins, could have tied the franchise record for longest home win streak. But Dallas, playing without starting guard Dennis Smith Jr. and bench spark plug J.J. Barea, couldn’t slow down the Kings’ emerging dynamic duo.

Hield finished with a season-high-tying 28 points on 12-of-23 shooting, while Fox also poured in 28, hitting 11 of his 19 attempts. His pretty floater with 1:21 to go gave the Kings a 114-107 lead and all but sealed the victory.

Heat 102, Pelicans 96

Josh Richardson led a balanced attack with 22 points and Miami defeated host New Orleans as Dwyane Wade added 19.

Hassan Whiteside tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds, Tyler Johnson scored 15 and Derrick Jones Jr. put in 11 for the Heat, who finished 4-2 on their road trip.

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Julius Randle had 17 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans before limping to the locker room with a sprained right ankle midway through the fourth quarter.

Pacers 110, Knicks 99

Victor Oladipo scored a game-high 26 points on a box score-stuffing night and surging Indiana pulled away from visiting New York in the fourth quarter.

Oladipo also added eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals for the Pacers, who have won seven straight. It is Indiana’s longest winning streak since a seven-game run from Jan. 26 through Feb. 6, 2017.

Enes Kanter had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost six of seven. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points while Emmanuel Mudiay and Kevin Knox added 18 points and 15 points, respectively.

Nets 144, Hawks 127

D’Angelo Russell scored 32 points and Brooklyn Nets won its fifth straight, hammering visiting Atlanta.

Russell was 13 for 19 from the field and 5 for 9 on 3-pointers and added six rebounds and seven assists. He scored 18 in the first half. The Nets are in the middle of their longest winning streak since the 2014-15 season, when they won six straight.

Atlanta lost its third straight and has dropped seven of its last eight games. The Hawks were led by John Collins, who added 29 points and eight rebounds, but saw his streak of double-doubles end at six.

—Field Level Media