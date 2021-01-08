NBA roundup: Spurs down Lakers, go 2-0 in L.A.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the host Los Angeles Lakers 118-109 on Thursday.

Jan 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) during the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan, who managed just six points in San Antonio’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, had 19 points and eight assists, Dejounte Murray contributed 18 points and eight boards and Rudy Gay had 15 points for the Spurs, who snapped the Lakers’ four-game winning streak. Patty Mills finished with 10 points.

LeBron James had 27 points, 12 assists and six rebounds, while Anthony Davis collected 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma chipped in 13 points and 10 boards, while Montrezl Harrell and Talen Horton-Tucker each scored 10.

It was the third meeting in the past nine days between the two clubs. The Lakers have captured two of three.

Dallas Mavericks 124 - Denver Nuggets 117 (OT)

Luka Doncic had 38 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds to help visiting Dallas defeat Denver.

Josh Richardson scored five of his 14 points in overtime for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith also had 14 points for Dallas, while Boban Marjanovic added 12 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 11 points.

Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets, while Jamal Murray had 21 points and nine assists, Gary Harris scored 15 points, Monte Morris added 11 and JaMychal Green scored 10.

Brooklyn Nets 122 - Philadelphia 76ers 109

Reserve Joe Harris scored a season-high 28 points, Caris LeVert added 22 as short-handed Brooklyn led most of the way and recorded a victory over visiting Philadelphia in New York.

The Nets were without Kevin Durant (COVID-19 safety protocols) and Kyrie Irving, who sat out due to unspecified personal reasons. Harris finished two points shy of his career high as the Nets posted their second straight double-digit win after dropping four of five.

Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons had quiet nights for the 76ers, who lost while shooting 47.1 percent. Embiid scored 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting while Simmons was held to 11 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers 94 - Memphis Grizzlies 90

Andre Drummond posted game-highs of 22 points and 15 rebounds, Larry Nance Jr. added 18 points on 7-of-7 shooting and Cleveland beat host Memphis. Both teams came into the matchup with injury-depleted rosters.

Despite failing to reach 100 points for a sixth consecutive game, Cleveland shook off an especially slow offensive start of 19 first-quarter points. The Cavaliers shot 43.3 percent from behind the 3-point line, 13 of 30, including a key one by Cedi Osman with 2:27 remaining.

Jonas Valanciunas’ 17 points and 10 rebounds led Memphis, which dropped its third straight. Brandon Clarke added 14 points and nine rebounds, Dillon Brooks tallied 11 points and Kyle Anderson scored 10.

Portland Trail Blazers 135 - Minnesota Timberwolves 117

Damian Lillard scored 39 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out seven assists as Portland set a franchise record with 47 points in the second quarter before cruising to the victory over visiting Minnesota.

C.J. McCollum added 20 points for the Trail Blazers, and Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and seven rebounds. Portland snapped a two-game skid and posted its highest-scoring effort of the season.

D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards scored 26 points apiece for the Timberwolves.

--Field Level Media