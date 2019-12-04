NBA roundup: Spurs edge Rockets in 2OT

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, including the game-winning free throws with 3.3 seconds to play in the second overtime, as the San Antonio Spurs came back from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Houston Rockets 135-133 on Tuesday.

Lonnie Walker IV scored a career-high 28 points, 19 of them in the fourth quarter, to pace the Spurs. Bryn Forbes added 25, Rudy Gay had 14 points, Derrick White scored 12 and Jakob Poeltl pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds.

James Harden poured in 50 points, making all 24 of his free throws, to pace Houston.

Clint Capela scored 22 points and grabbed 21 rebounds for the Rockets while Russell Westbrook contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Austin Rivers added 19 points, Ben McLemore scored 11 and P.J. Tucker had 10.

Heat 121, Raptors 110 (OT)

Jimmy Butler scored the first eight points of overtime and finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as Miami rallied for a win at Toronto.

Duncan Robinson added 22 points for the Heat, who have won three in a row and ended the Raptors’ seven-game winning streak. It was also the Raptors’ first home loss of the season in 10 games. Bam Adebayo had 18 points for Miami, Justise Winslow added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk had 16 points.

Norman Powell scored 23 points off the bench to lead the Raptors, who were held to two points in overtime. Fred VanVleet added 19 points, and Pascal Siakam had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Kyle Lowry, who missed the previous 11 games with a fractured thumb, scored 12 points and had 11 assists.

Clippers 117, Trail Blazers 97

Montrezl Harrell had 26 points and nine rebounds and Paul George scored 25 as host Los Angeles won for the ninth time in 10 games while snapping Portland’s three-game winning streak.

Patrick Patterson added 19 points off the bench for the Clippers. He connected on 5 of 7 3-pointers and 6 of 10 from the floor. George converted 9 of 14 shots and 6 of 7 3-pointers. Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley each added 11 points.

CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 20 points. Hassan Whiteside scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Damian Lillard finished with 16 but managed just two points in the second half, a pair of free throws in the third quarter.

Pistons 127, Cavaliers 94

Blake Griffin scored 24 points in 24 minutes and visiting Detroit won consecutive games for the first time this season by clobbering Cleveland.

Andre Drummond racked up 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, five steals and four blocks for Detroit, which defeated San Antonio 132-98 on Sunday. It’s the first time in franchise history the Pistons have recorded back-to-back victories of 30 or more points.

Collin Sexton’s 22 points led the Cavaliers, who lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Kevin Porter Jr. had 12 points, and Tristan Thompson supplied 10 points and 14 rebounds. Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson each added their own 10 points for Cleveland.

Magic 127, Wizards 120

Evan Fournier led six players in double figures with 31 points and Orlando used a balanced attack to overcome a 42-point performance by Bradley Beal to beat host Washington.

D.J. Augustin (24 points), Markelle Fultz (20), Aaron Gordon (18), Terrence Ross (14) and Jonathan Isaac (11) also scored in double figures for the Magic, who set a season high in points in winning their second straight and their third in their last four.

Davis Bertans had 21 points, Isaiah Thomas 20 and Rui Hachimura 15 to back Beal for the Wizards, who lost their third straight.

Mavericks 118, Pelicans 97

Luka Doncic had 33 points and 18 rebounds in three quarters as visiting Dallas rolled past New Orleans.

Doncic fell five assists short of adding to his league-leading seven triple-doubles in just 28 minutes as the red-hot Mavericks, fresh off a 114-100 road victory that ended the Lakers’ 10-game winning streak, overcame a cold-shooting first quarter to win for the eighth time in their last nine games.

Seth Curry came off the bench to score 19, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber added 12 each and Dallas made 19 of 45 3-pointers. Brandon Ingram scored 24, Jrue Holiday had 18, JJ Redick added 12 and Josh Hart 11 to lead the Pelicans, who lost their sixth consecutive game.

Lakers 105, Nuggets 96

Anthony Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds while battling an illness, and LeBron James had 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds for visiting Los Angeles.

Dwight Howard scored 13 points and Rajon Rondo had 11 for the Lakers, who won the matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference. Los Angeles rebounded from having its 10-game winning streak stopped with a home loss to Dallas on Sunday.

Jamal Murray scored 22 points, Paul Millsap had 21 and Nikola Jokic was held to 13 points for the Nuggets. Denver has lost two straight following a six-game winning streak.

