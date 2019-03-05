NBA roundup: Suns stun Bucks

Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 27 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots, and Devin Booker scored 22 points as the lowly Phoenix Suns pulled off a stunning 114-105 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Mar 4, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. celebrates against the Milwaukee Bucks at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deandre Ayton registered 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots, and Josh Jackson scored 16 for Phoenix. The Suns have won three of four since enduring a franchise-worst, 17-game losing streak.

Tyler Johnson had 13 points and four steals and also knocked down the tiebreaking basket for the Suns, who outscored Milwaukee 38-23 in the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals for the NBA-best Bucks, who have lost two straight after winning 19 of the previous 21 games. Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points.

Spurs 104, Nuggets 103

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points as San Antonio outlasted visiting Denver to capture its third straight victory.

San Antonio led by 21 points in the second quarter and by 17 with 9:10 to go in the game, but Denver got within one point when Jamal Murray canned a 3-pointer with 49.6 seconds left. The Nuggets then missed four shots at a win in the remaining time.

Murray scored 25 points, and Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Denver, which has lost three games in a row.

Pelicans 115, Jazz 112

Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle each scored 30 points to lead New Orleans to a 115-112 come-from-behind victory over Utah in Salt Lake City.

Anthony Davis totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds in only three quarters for the Pelicans, who won their third straight. Davis did not play the entire fourth quarter. The Jazz led by 17 points in the second quarter and by 14 early in the fourth.

Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver totaled 20 points apiece off the bench to lead Utah. Rudy Gobert scored 19 points and collected 19 rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell added 19 points with nine assists.

Clippers 113, Lakers 105

Danilo Gallinari scored 23 points, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers for their third consecutive victory.

Lou Williams scored 21 points off the bench, and Montrezl Harrell added 14 points and 11 rebounds in a reserve role for the Clippers.

Rajon Rondo scored a season-high 24 points to go with 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his first triple-double with the Lakers. LeBron James finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Kings 115, Knicks 108

Harry Giles III contributed a dunk and a hook shot to an eight-point run that opened the fourth quarter, and Sacramento finally was able to pull away from visiting New York.

Buddy Hield had 28 points and Harrison Barnes contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who had lost three in a row, including two straight to begin a key four-game homestand.

Knicks rookie Allonzo Trier led all scorers with 29 points.

Heat 114, Hawks 113

Dwyane Wade scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as host Miami won consecutive games for the first time since January, defeating Atlanta.

Josh Richardson added 19 points, and Justise Winslow added 18 for Miami, which finally beat Atlanta after losing the first three games of this season’s four-game series. The Hawks fell just short of what would have been their first 4-0 sweep of Miami since 1990-91.

Vince Carter, 42, led Atlanta with 21 points and made a season-high seven 3-pointers. Carter surpassed Jamal Crawford for sixth place in NBA history in terms of career 3-pointers, ending the night with 2,199. Crawford has 2,195 treys. Carter also surpassed Reggie Miller (25,279 points) for 20th place in scoring, winding up with 25,292 points.

Nets 127, Mavericks 88

DeMarre Carroll matched a season high with 22 points as Brooklyn coasted to a victory over Dallas in New York.

Rodions Kurucs added 19 points and became the third rookie in Nets franchise history to hit at least five 3-pointers in a game, going 5 of 7 from long range. D’Angelo Russell collected 13 points and 11 assists as the Nets posted their most lopsided win since moving from New Jersey in 2012.

Dwight Powell paced Dallas with 20 points, and rookie Luca Doncic added 16.

