NBA roundup: Thunder’s George scores 47, hits winning 3

Paul George hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds remaining and finished with a season-high 47 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied for a 114-112 road victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Dec 5, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) shoots against Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) and guard Allen Crabbe (33) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder overcame a 23-point deficit to notch their largest comeback in franchise history.

Russell Westbrook added 21 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds to give him 108 career triple-doubles, moving him past Jason Kidd for third place on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list. He is 30 behind Magic Johnson for second place and 73 behind all-time leader Oscar Robertson’s 181.

George, who scored 25 points in the fourth quarter, recorded his ninth career 40-point game and fourth since joining the Thunder before last season. He finished two points shy of his career high, shooting 10 of 12 in the fourth when the Thunder outscored the Nets 39-19 and won for the 16th time in 19 games since opening the season 0-4.

Warriors 129, Cavaliers 105

Stephen Curry bombed in 42 points, and Kevin Durant saved 15 of his 25 for the third quarter as Golden State surged from behind to topple host Cleveland in a rematch of June’s NBA Finals.

The Warriors, who swept the Cavaliers in the Finals for a second consecutive title, trailed 64-58 at halftime before exploding for 37 points in the third quarter en route to a nine-point lead.

Durant hit three 3-pointers in his personal flurry, while Curry also drained a trey as part of his big night that included 25 first-half points.

Nuggets 124, Magic 118 (OT)

Jamal Murray totaled 31 points and eight assists, and visiting Denver needed overtime to extend its winning streak to seven games with a hard-fought victory over Orlando.

Nikola Jokic added 12 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds for Denver, and Paul Millsap scored 18 points.

Evan Fournier had 26 points for Orlando but fouled out with two minutes left in overtime. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Aaron Gordon scored 19, and Terrence Ross finished with 17 as the Magic lost for the third time in five games.

The Timberwolves (13-12) are now over the .500 mark for the first time all season. They are 9-3 since the trade that brought Covington and Dario Saric from Philadelphia for Jimmy Butler.

Raptors 113, 76ers 102

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, grabbed nine rebounds and added five steals to help Toronto to a victory over visiting Philadelphia.

It was the 13th straight victory over the 76ers at home for the Raptors, including two this season. Toronto has won 20 of the past 22 games between the teams overall.

Jonas Valanciunas added 26 points and eight rebounds in just 18 minutes off the bench, while Serge Ibaka had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who have won nine of their past 10 games.

Wizards 131, Hawks 117

With his backcourt running mate out of action, guard Bradley Beal took over and scored 36 points to lead visiting Washington to a win over Atlanta.

The win was the third straight for Washington, while Atlanta lost its fourth straight.

Washington’s John Wall was out of the lineup with personal reasons, so Beal carried much of the offense himself. He was 12-for-22 from the field and easily topped his career average against Atlanta of 17.7 points. Beal, who also had six rebounds and nine assists, fell far short of his career high of 51 points set Dec. 5 against Portland.

Bucks 115, Pistons 92

Eric Bledsoe scored 27 points in 26 minutes, and five other Milwaukee players reached double figures in an easy win over visiting Detroit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Malcolm Brogdon tossed in 14 points. Tony Snell, Thon Maker and Sterling Brown contributed 11 points apiece for Milwaukee.

Blake Griffin carried the Pistons with 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Reggie Jackson supplied 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Andre Drummond chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

Grizzlies 96, Clippers 86

Mike Conley scored 22 points, and JaMychal Green added 19 points and 11 rebounds off the bench as Memphis built a big early lead and held on for a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

Conley, who fouled out when the Clippers rallied for an overtime victory the last time the teams met on Nov. 23, added seven rebounds and went 9 of 16 from the field. Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. added 13 points for Memphis, which entered having lost four of its previous five games.

Boban Marjanovic scored 19 points off the bench as the Clippers erased a 16-point, first-half deficit to lead in the third quarter, only to let the chance at a road victory slip away. The Clippers entered with five victories in their previous six games.

Timberwolves 121, Hornets 104

Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 12 rebounds, and Minnesota exploded in the fourth quarter for a victory over visiting Charlotte.

Towns led a 22-2 Minnesota surge after the Hornets took a 96-93 lead into the final eight minutes. He scored seven in a 10-0 run when the Timberwolves initially gained control, and then teamed with Robert Covington to turn the game into a blowout.

Pelicans 132, Mavericks 106

Julius Randle had 27 points and 18 rebounds, leading six New Orleans scorers in double figures in a rout of visiting Dallas.

Anthony Davis, who left the game briefly in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury, also scored 27. E’Twaun Moore and Jrue Holiday scored 17 each, Darius Miller had 12 and Cheick Diallo 10 as the Pelicans won for just the third time in their last nine games.

Randle, who had a career-high 37 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers two nights earlier, started his second consecutive game in place of Nikola Mirotic, who is ill.

