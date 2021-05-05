NBA roundup: Tim Hardaway Jr. ties Mavs' record with 10 treys

Tim Hardaway Jr. matched the franchise record with a career-high 10 3-pointers as part of a 36-point effort to help the Dallas Mavericks rally for a 127-113 victory over the host Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

May 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) controls the ball around Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic registered 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the Mavericks won for the seventh time in the past nine games. Jalen Brunson scored 19 points and Jason Richardson added 17 for the Mavericks, who trailed by 11 in the opening minutes before outscoring the Heat 68-38 over the middle two quarters.

Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson tallied 19 points for Miami, which was without five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler (illness). The Heat had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Suns 134, Cavaliers 118 (OT)

Devin Booker’s 31 points and Chris Paul’s 23 points and 16 assists helped Phoenix hold off host Cleveland. The Suns moved back into a tie with the Utah Jazz for the top spot in the Western Conference with their fifth consecutive victory.

Rookie Isaac Okoro scored a career-high 32 points and added six assists, nearly helping the Cavaliers avoid their seventh consecutive defeat. Collin Sexton tallied 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

After failing to pull away throughout regulation, Phoenix opened overtime with a 15-0 run fueled by eight points from Mikal Bridges, who totaled 22 points to go with five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Clippers 105, Raptors 100

Paul George scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, helping Los Angeles rally late to defeat visiting Toronto.

Marcus Morris Sr. also had 22 points as the Clippers ended a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles overcame a six-point deficit in the last six minutes.

Patrick Beverley returned to the Los Angeles lineup for the first time since April 9 and scored eight points in 15 minutes. Fred VanVleet had 27 points and 13 assists for the Raptors, who ended a Western trip at 1-3.

Slideshow ( 4 images )

Hornets 102, Pistons 99

LaMelo Ball scored 23 points to lead Charlotte to a win at Detroit.

Terry Rozier scored 18 points and Caleb Martin added 17 points for Charlotte, which moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the idle Indiana Pacers for eighth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Hamidou Diallo scored a career-high 35 points and Sekou Doumbouya contributed a season-high 20 points for Detroit, which lost its fourth game in a row and fell for the seventh time in eight contests.

Bucks 124, Nets 118

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and host Milwaukee scored its second win over Brooklyn in as many games.

The Bucks dominated the interior with advantages of 44-30 scoring in the paint, 62-50 rebounding and 20-9 on second-chance points. Coupled with an overwhelming defensive effort in the fourth quarter, Milwaukee completed the two-game sweep to gain ground in the Eastern Conference chase with Brooklyn.

The Nets’ Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 38 points, which included 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range. Kevin Durant scored 32 points to move past Charles Barkley to No. 26 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Pelicans 108, Warriors 103

Lonzo Ball scored 33 points and Zion Williamson had a double-double as host New Orleans held off Golden State.

Ball made 11 of 23 shots, including 7 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc. Williamson tallied 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for New Orleans, which closed with a 13-5 run.

One night after scoring 41 points in a win at New Orleans, Stephen Curry tallied 37 to lead the Warriors. However, he recorded just two points in the fourth quarter. Curry grabbed nine rebounds, and teammate Andrew Wiggins had 26 points.

Kings 103, Thunder 99

Buddy Hield compiled 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Kings to a win at Oklahoma City.

Delon Wright came up with a pair of big blocks in the game’s closing moments to help the Kings hold off a furious Thunder run. Wright, starting in place of Tyrese Haliburton (knee), scored the Kings’ only two field goals in the final 5:40.

Darius Bazley scored 24 points to lead the Thunder, which lost a fourth consecutive game and fell for the 21st time in 23 games.

--Field Level Media