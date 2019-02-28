NBA roundup: Wade buzzer-beater lifts Heat past Warriors

Dwyane Wade banked in a miracle shot — a 3-pointer at the buzzer off of one leg — as the host Miami Heat shocked the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors 126-125 on Wednesday night.

Feb 27, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) celebrates after making the game winning basket past Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Goran Dragic had 27 points off the Miami bench, Wade finished with 25 points in a reserve role, and Josh Richardson scored 21. The Heat snapped their six-game home losing streak, and they did it two nights after losing to the team with the worst record in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns.

Dragic scored 20 of his points in the second quarter Wednesday, when Miami led by as many as 24 points. That was the highest-scoring quarter of Dragic’s career.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 36 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and Steph Curry added 24. Draymond Green fouled out and was held to five points.

Trail Blazers 97, Celtics 92

Damian Lillard scored 33 points and Maurice Harkless added 17 as visiting Portland continued to cruise through its East Coast road trip with a victory against Boston, which lost its fourth straight.

Jusuf Nurkic added 16 points as the Trail Blazers improved to 4-0 on their seven-game trip. It was their fifth consecutive victory overall and it came one day after eight Portland players were trapped in an elevator for 30 minutes while at practice at nearby Emerson College.

Kyrie Irving scored 31 points for the Celtics, who went 5-6 in February. Irving’s scoring outburst came after he scored just seven points in a loss at Toronto on Tuesday.

Bucks 141, Kings 140 (OT)

Eric Bledsoe opened overtime with a 3-point basket, and Nikola Mirotic added another two minutes later, allowing visiting Milwaukee to pull away from Sacramento and post its 12th win in 13 games despite limiting star Giannis Antetokounmpo to 24 minutes due to a sore right knee.

Bledsoe paced the Bucks with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists for the fifth triple-double of his career. Antetokounmpo scored 17. Sacramento’s Buddy Hield led all scorers with 32 points.

The Kings played the fourth quarter and overtime without rookie standout Marvin Bagley III, who injured his left knee in the final minute of the third period.

Rockets 118, Hornets 113

James Harden scored 30 points, and Clint Capela had 23 points and 17 rebounds as Houston won its third straight game with a narrow victory at Charlotte.

The Rockets let a 15-point, first-half lead slip away completely and had to come from 12 down in the second half. They ultimately seized control with a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter and salted the game away on two free throws by Harden with 14.6 seconds remaining.

Chris Paul added 17 points and 10 assists for the Rockets, and Gerald Green and PJ Tucker scored 15 apiece. The Hornets, who lost for the fifth time in their past six games, were led by Kemba Walker with 35 points.

Lakers 125, Pelicans 119

LeBron James had 33 points and 10 assists as host Los Angeles held off New Orleans. It was the first game in which James and Anthony Davis faced each other since Davis publicly demanded a trade late last month with the Lakers reportedly being his top choice for a new team.

Davis, who sat out the Pelicans’ 128-115 victory against Los Angeles last Saturday in New Orleans, had 22 points in 21 minutes Wednesday.

Brandon Ingram scored 23 points, Kyle Kuzma added 22, and former Pelican Rajon Rondo had 11 points and 16 rebounds as Los Angeles won for the second time in six games. Former Laker Julius Randle led the Pelicans with 35 points.

Spurs 105, Pistons 93

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points, and San Antonio defeated visiting Detroit to snap a three-game losing streak.

DeMar DeRozan and Marco Belinelli added 17 points each for the Spurs, who won for just the second time in their past nine games. White hit for 15 points, and Jakob Poeltl and Patty Mills scored 11 points apiece for San Antonio, which returned home from its arduous Rodeo Road Trip with a victory.

Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 22 points, Blake Griffin added 17 points, and Andre Drummond contributed 10 points and 17 rebounds for Detroit. The Pistons had a three-game win streak snapped.

Jazz 111, Clippers 105

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points while Rudy Gobert added 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead Utah over Los Angeles in Salt Lake City.

Derrick Favors and Ricky Rubio added 13 points apiece for the Jazz, and Favors grabbed 11 rebounds. Utah won its fourth straight home game after overcoming early shooting struggles.

Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari scored 18 points apiece to lead the Clippers. Montrezl Harrell added 16 for Los Angeles, and Patrick Beverley had 12 points and 10 boards.

Mavericks 110, Pacers 101

Rookie Jalen Brunson drilled a clinching 3-pointer with 1:03 to play, and Dallas beat visiting Indiana.

Brunson finished with a career-best 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting, and he added five assists and three steals. Rookie teammate Luka Doncic scored 26 points, including a deep 3-pointer with 2:02 to go for a 103-96 lead.

Bojan Bogdanovic led Indiana with 22 points but managed just four points in the fourth quarter. Wesley Matthews, in his return to Dallas since being traded prior to the deadline, contributed 20 points, including two late 3-pointers.

Hawks 131, Timberwolves 123 (OT)

Rookie Trae Young matched a career high by scoring 36 points for the second straight game as host Atlanta rallied to beat Minnesota. John Collins added 34 points on 13-of-21 shooting as the Hawks avenged squandering a 22-point lead in a 123-120 overtime loss to Minnesota on Dec. 28.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 37 points on 12-for-19 shooting from the field and added 18 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who fell to 9-22 on the road this season after dropping the opener of the three-game trek.

Andrew Wiggins had 21 points for Minnesota, Derrick Rose had 18 and former Georgia Tech star Josh Okogie chipped in with 15 while playing in front of family and friends in attendance.

Wizards 125, Nets 116

Bradley Beal scored 31 points as Washington overcame a sluggish start in the opening minutes and rolled past host Brooklyn, snapping a four-game losing streak and winning for the fourth time in 13 games.

The Wizards gave up the game’s first 10 points but wound up leading for the final 38:20. Trevor Ariza added 14 of his 23 in the third quarter when Washington outscored the Nets by a 33-19 margin.

D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points and had seven assists for Brooklyn, which lost for the fourth time in its past six home games. The Nets heard some boos from fans after the final buzzer.

Bulls 109, Grizzlies 107

Zach LaVine scored 30 points on 12-for-19 shooting to help Chicago win at Memphis. Lauri Markkanen contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls in his fourth straight double-double and 10th consecutive 20-point outing.

Otto Porter Jr. scored 20 points as the Bulls won for the fourth time in five games.

Avery Bradley recorded 23 points and seven assists and Mike Conley scored 21 despite a 7-for-21 shooting effort for the Grizzlies.

—Field Level Media