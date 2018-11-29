NBA roundup: Westbrook a triple threat vs. Cavs

Russell Westbrook had his 107th career triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 100-83 victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Nov 28, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) during the third quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Westbrook had 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists. Jerami Grant added 21 points — one off a career high — for the Thunder while Paul George added 18.

Westbrook had the triple-double wrapped up in the third quarter. The career feat tied Jason Kidd for third in NBA history in the category behind Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138).

Oklahoma City locked in on defense in the third quarter, holding Cleveland to just 15 points while taking command. The Thunder have won 13 of their last 16 games. Cleveland used just eight players in the game after reportedly guard Kyle Korver to Utah earlier Wednesday.

Trail Blazers 115, Magic 112

Damian Lillard scored 41 points and set a franchise record for 3-point shots made in a game as Portland held off visiting Orlando. Lillard was 10-for-15 from 3-point range and also grabbed eight rebounds as the Trail Blazers snapped a three-game losing streak.

Lillard broke the team record of nine 3-pointers made. He had shared the mark with Nicolas Batum. Nik Stauskas scored 18 points off the bench and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Portland.

Nikola Vucevic tallied 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Magic, while Evan Fournier added 17 points in the loss.

Clippers 115, Suns 99

Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Lou Williams added 20 points as Los Angeles delivered a strong third quarter and cruised to a victory over visiting Phoenix.

The Clippers, who are now tied for first place in the Western Conference, looked sluggish while struggling to a 49-49 halftime tie against the last-place Suns. Los Angeles outscored Phoenix 40-25 in the third quarter, behind 12 points from Gallinari. The Clippers won their third consecutive game, earned their eighth victory in the past nine games and improved to 9-1 at home.

Devin Booker scored 23 points and Elie Okobo added 19 for the Suns, who lost their third consecutive game and fell for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Mavericks 128, Rockets 108

Reserves J.J. Barea and Devin Harris supported a balanced attack as visiting Dallas won for just the second time on the road by throttling short-handed Houston.

Harris scored 15 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter while Barea posted a double-double of 13 points and 12 assists in just 17 minutes. The Rockets trailed by as many as 26 points before cutting the deficit to five points late in the third quarter, only for Barea and Harris to apply the knockout blow.

Houston dropped its fourth consecutive game following a five-game win streak. Dallas won for the seventh time in eight games.

Timberwolves 128, Spurs 89

Robert Covington scored 21 points in three quarters of action to lead a balanced offense that saw seven players score in double figures as Minnesota routed San Antonio in Minneapolis.

Minnesota took charge of the game in the second period when it outscored the Spurs 29-9 and turned a three-point lead after the first quarter into a 23-point advantage at halftime. The Timberwolves kept rolling in the third quarter, after which they led 92-58.

The Timberwolves are 7-2 in their past nine games since Jimmy Butler was traded to the 76ers for Covington and Dario Saric. Meanwhile, the Spurs continue to struggle. They are 4-9 in their past 13 games and are below .500 for the third time this season.

Bucks 116, Bulls 113

Khris Middleton’s 3-point shot from the top of the key with 5.2 seconds left lifted Milwaukee past visiting Chicago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had put the Bucks up 113-111 with a pair of free throws with 36 seconds left, but Zach LaVine’s layup set the stage for Middleton’s heroics. Antetokounmpo finished with a season-high 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Zach LaVine and Jabari Parker led the Bulls with 24 points each. LaVine also contributed nine rebounds and seven assists while Parker, a former first-round pick of the Bucks, added eight rebounds and five assists.

Jazz 101, Nets 91

Donovan Mitchell scored 14 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead layup with 3:43 remaining, and road-weary Utah overcame early sluggishness to beat Brooklyn in New York.

Playing in a different time zone for the third time in four games, the Jazz won for the third time in their past nine games thanks to Mitchell. He returned from missing two games with a rib contusion and made 12 of 24 shots.

Rudy Gobert posted his 19th double-double by adding 23 and 16 rebounds for Utah, which outscored the Nets 31-13 in the final 12 minutes. The Nets blew a fourth-quarter lead for the second straight game, absorbing their fifth consecutive home loss and fourth straight defeat overall.

76ers 117, Knicks 91

Joel Embiid had 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lift Philadelphia past visiting New York.

Embiid secured his league-best 21st double-double. In addition, he put together his 18th game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Sixers also improved to 11-1 at home while posting their sixth victory in seven games.

JJ Redick added 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting while Ben Simmons contributed 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Philadelphia. Enes Kanter produced 17 points and six rebounds for the Knicks, and Mario Hezonja also had 17 points.

Pelicans 125, Wizards 104

Jrue Holiday had 29 points to lead six scorers in double figures as host New Orleans ended a four-game losing streak by beating Washington.

Anthony Davis added 28 points and 15 rebounds, and point guard Tim Frazier, whose insertion into the starting lineup allowed Holiday to return to his natural shooting guard position, also had a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 12 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Markieff Morris scored 22 each, and John Wall added 17 for Washington, which had won three of its previous four games. Bradley Beal contributed 16 points and 11 assists.

Hornets 108, Hawks 94

Jeremy Lamb scored 22 points, and Charlotte turned up the defense to roll to an easy victory over visiting Atlanta.

The Hornets gained a bit of revenge after losing to the Hawks 124-123 in Atlanta on Sunday night. Charlotte held the Hawks, who were playing on the second night of a back-to-back after winning in Miami on Tuesday, to just 34.4 percent from the field.

The Hornets got 19 points each from Kemba Walker and Cody Zeller, despite losing Malik Monk to a quad injury in the second quarter. Trae Young paced the Hawks with 18 points.

—Field Level Media