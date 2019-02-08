NBA roundup: Westbrook posts eighth straight triple-double

Paul George scored 27 points, and Russell Westbrook recorded his eighth consecutive triple-double as the host Oklahoma City Thunder overwhelmed the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half en route to a 117-95 win Thursday.

The win was the Thunder’s ninth in 10 games and their fifth consecutive at home. Memphis, playing with a short bench, had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Westbrook had 15 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds to keep the triple-double streak alive. He became just the second player in NBA history with eight consecutive triple-doubles. Wilt Chamberlain holds the NBA record with nine in a row in 1968.

Memphis had just nine players dressed for the game after trading four players earlier in the day, including longtime standout Marc Gasol, who had played all of his 11 NBA seasons in Memphis before being dealt to the Toronto Raptors. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 27 points.

Lakers 129, Celtics 128

Rajon Rondo recovered Brandon Ingram’s blocked shot and buried a buzzer-beating 20-footer as Los Angeles stunned host Boston.

The game-winner capped a wild back-and-forth that began with back-to-back 3-pointers by the Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and LeBron James that erased a late six-point deficit and produced a 124-all tie with 50.1 seconds remaining. The Celtics twice subsequently regained the lead but couldn’t hold on.

LeBron James finished with a triple-double for the Lakers with game highs in points (28), rebounds (12) and assists (12). Kyrie Irving had 24 points and eight assists for the Celtics, who had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Raptors 119, Hawks 101

Pascal Siakam scored a career-best 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Toronto, playing with a depleted roster, won at Atlanta.

Fred VanVleet added a career-high 30 points for the Raptors, who have won three in a row. Toronto was without Kawhi Leonard (knee), and it dealt away Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and Greg Monroe earlier in the day.

Trae Young had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Hawks. Taurean Prince also scored 19 points, and John Collins had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Pacers 116, Clippers 92

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 29 points, and Myles Turner added 17 as Indiana extended its winning streak to four games with a home victory over short-handed Los Angeles.

Thaddeus Young and Darren Collison added 14 points each as the Pacers continued to distance themselves from a four-game losing streak to close out January that came immediately after the news Victor Oladipo was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points in just his fourth start of the season as the Clippers were down to 10 players, including Angel Delgado, who was undrafted last year out of Seton Hall and made his NBA debut in the third quarter. Los Angeles swung multiple trades and released several players in the lead-up to the NBA’s Thursday trade deadline.

Trail Blazers 127, Spurs 118

CJ McCollum scored 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Damian Lillard added 24 points and nine assists in Portland’s victory over visiting San Antonio.

Six players scored in double figures for the Trail Blazers, who won for the 11th time in their past 15 outings. Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting.

DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Rudy Gay contributed 25 points and LaMarcus Aldridge collected 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who have lost three in a row following a five-game win streak.

Magic 122, Timberwolves 112

Terrence Ross came off the bench to score a season-high 32 points and lead Orlando to a victory over visiting Minnesota.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon scored 19 for the Magic, who won for just the third time in the past eight games.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins added 23 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves. Minnesota has lost three straight and five of its past six.

