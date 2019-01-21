NBA roundup: Wolves' Rose beats buzzer to bury Suns

Derrick Rose buried a 20-foot, tie-breaking jumper with nine-tenths of a second remaining Sunday night, delivering the Minnesota Timberwolves a 116-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Minneapolis.

Jan 20, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose (25) drives in the fourth quarter against Phoenix Suns at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves trailed 110-106 before Rose capped a 31-point performance by scoring eight of Minnesota’s final 10 points over the closing 3:25.

Karl Anthony-Towns shot 13 for 13 from the free throw line in a 30-point, 12-rebound double-double for Minnesota, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

T.J. Warren had a team-high 21 points for the Suns, who completed a winless four-game trip with two losses in two days. Phoenix lost at Charlotte on Saturday.

Clippers 103, Spurs 95

Tobias Harris poured in 27 points, and Patrick Beverley scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Los Angeles held on to defeat host San Antonio.

The win snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak for the Clippers, who controlled the game even without injured stars sixth man Lou Williams and forward Danilo Gallinari.

LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers with 30 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds for the Spurs, who saw their two-game winning snapped while losing their second straight home game.

Pacers 120, Hornets 95

Victor Oladipo scored 21 points as host Indiana won its second straight game and avenged a 127-109 loss at Charlotte in November.

The Pacers, who have won 18 of their last 23 games, jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter, led by 15 at halftime, and stayed in control the rest of the game.

Kemba Walker had 23 points and seven assists to lead the Hornets, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. They were looking for their first four-game winning streak of the season.

