Top 25 roundup: Syracuse upsets No. 1 Duke in OT

Tyus Battle scored a season-high 32 points as Syracuse knocked off top-ranked Duke 95-91 in overtime Monday night in Durham, N.C.

Jan 14, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward R.J. Barrett (5) controls the ball in front of Syracuse Orange guard Tyus Battle (25) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah Hughes scored 18 of his 20 points in first half, Frank Howard pumped in 16 points and Oshae Brissett had 14 points for Syracuse (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Orange bounced back from a 14-point home loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday night.

Freshman Zion Williamson scored a season-high 35 points, RJ Barrett had 23 points, Alex O’Connell notched 16 points and Marques Bolden had 12 points for Duke (14-2, 3-1). The Blue Devils had a nine-game winning streak end.

Duke, which missed its last three shots, had another misfortune occur. Point guard Tre Jones, a freshman who has started every game this season, will be out indefinitely after sustaining an AC joint separation. He was hurt chasing a loose ball about six minutes into the game when Howard crashed into his right shoulder.

No. 7 Kansas 80, Texas 78

Sophomore Marcus Garrett netted a career-high 20 points Monday as the Jayhawks outlasted the Longhorns at Lawrence, Kan.

Garrett made his first seven shots and finished 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range as the Jayhawks (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) extended their win streak in the series to 10 straight. Kansas improved to 17-1 all-time against the Longhorns at home.

Lagerald Vick added a game-high 21 points for Kansas, which shot 53.7 percent. Matt Coleman had 16 points to pace Texas (10-7, 2-3).

Pittsburgh 75, No. 11 Florida State 62

Trey McGowens scored a game-high 30 points, pouring in 12 points during a key run in the second half that gave host Pitt (12-5, 2-2 ACC) a 60-50 lead, and the Panthers coasted from there.

McGowens added seven rebounds, five steals and four assists in the win, which Panthers fans stormed the court to celebrate. Pitt’s Xavier Johnson contributed 18 points.

Florida State (13-4, 1-3 ACC) was an abysmal 2 of 22 from 3-point range while taking its second consecutive defeat. The Seminoles fell 80-78 on a last-second shot to Duke on Saturday. Florida State had only one double-figure scorer against the Panthers: Trent Forrest, who finished with 19 points and nine rebounds.

No. 19 Maryland 64, Wisconsin 60

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 21 points as the Terrapins survived a furious Wisconsin rally to hold on for a 64-60 win in College Park, Md., their sixth consecutive victory.

Cowan hit a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to put the Terrapins (15-3, 5-1 Big Ten) back in front 62-60 after Wisconsin had come all the way back from trailing by 18 in the first half and 21 in the second half.

The Badgers (11-6, 3-3) hit 11 of 22 3-point attempts in the second half and rallied behind sophomore Nate Reuvers’ career-high 18 points.

Nebraska 66, No. 25 Indiana 51

Glynn Watson Jr. led four Nebraska players in double figures to boost the Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) to an upset victory in Bloomington, Ind.

Jan 14, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (24) celebrates after scoring as Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Osetkowski (21) looks on in the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Watson hit 6 of 12 field-goal attempts. Also scoring in double figures for Nebraska were Isaac Copeland Jr. with 14, James Palmer Jr. with 11 and Thomas Allen with 10.

The Cornhuskers shot 45 percent from the floor while holding Indiana to 36.5 percent shooting. Romeo Langford had a team-high 18 points for the Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3), who had a season-low scoring output.

—Field Level Media