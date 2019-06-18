Kings F Barnes to opt out

FILE PHOTO: Mar 4, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) runs down the court during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports - 12285807

Harrison Barnes is set to opt out of his contract with the Sacramento Kings and become an unrestricted free agent.

Barnes’ agent, Jeff Schwartz, told ESPN of the pending move that will allow the 27-year-old to pursue his fourth NBA team since entering the league with the Golden State Warriors in 2012.

Traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Kings in February, Barnes averaged 16.4 points per game between the two clubs.

He’s open to returning to Sacramento, according to the report, but could find greener pastures as he did when he left the Warriors for a $94 million deal in 2016. Barnes became expendable in Golden State when Kevin Durant chose to sign with the Warriors as a free agent.

In a twist of irony, Barnes could be an option for the Warriors should Durant leave in free agency.

He said in July 2016 that it was never his plan to leave the franchise.

“The decision was more so made for me,” Barnes said of the Durant dominoes. “I was not necessarily walking away from the situation. I wasn’t saying, ‘I don’t want to be here. I want to go there.’”

—Field Level Media