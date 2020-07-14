Kings F Barnes 'doing well' after positive COVID-19 test

FILE PHOTO: Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Second Round - Group K - United States v Greece - Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, Shenzhen, China - September 7, 2019. Harrison Barnes of the U.S. in action with Greece's Thanasis Antetokounmpo. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes said he is “doing well” after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Barnes, 28, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he tested positive before the team left for Florida last week.

“I’ve been primarily asymptomatic and am doing well,” he wrote. “I’m quarantined and am abiding by the safety protocol until I’m cleared for action. I hope to join my team in Orlando when it is safe to do so! Stay safe out there.”

Barnes averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 64 games (all starts) before the NBA season was paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A first-round pick (seventh overall) by Golden State in 2012, Barnes has averaged 13.7 points in 604 games (543 starts) with the Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Kings.

Barnes is one of four members of the Kings’ traveling party who tested positive before the trip, along with Buddy Hield, Alex Len and Jabari Parker. Hield and Parker have already cleared NBA protocol and joined the team at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Another Sacramento player, Richaun Holmes, was placed under quarantine after breaking the Orlando bubble rules to pick up a food delivery.