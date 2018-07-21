Report: Ferrell to join Kings after backing out of Mavs deal

Free agent guard Yogi Ferrell will sign with the Sacramento Kings for two years and $6.2 million, according to a Yahoo Sports report on Friday, hours after he spurned a reported deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

FILE PHOTO - Mar 19, 2016; Des Moines, IA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Yogi Ferrell (11) shoots the ball against Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) in the first half during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Ferrell’s agent told Yahoo Sports earlier Friday that his client, after sleeping on it, was backing out of a two-year, $5.3 million deal he agreed to with the Mavericks.

“We felt uncomfortable and will weigh our options,” agent Cervando Tejeda said Friday morning. News of the agreement with the Kings came about eight hours later.

The Mavericks rescinded Ferrell’s $2.9 million qualifying offer last Friday, a move that made Ferrell an unrestricted free agent. The move had been viewed as a formality with Ferrell close to agreement on the new contract that averaged less annually ($2.65 million) than the qualifying offer.

Ferrell averaged 10.2 points while playing in all 82 games for the Mavericks last season. He started 21 games and also averaged 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Ferrell, 25, has averaged 10.6 points in 118 games (50 starts) for Dallas over the past two seasons after originally joining the team as a G League call-up.

