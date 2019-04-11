Report: GM Divac, Kings agree on contract extension

FILE PHOTO: Mar 15, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac looks on during warm ups before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Vlade Divac and the Sacramento Kings agreed to a four-year contract through the 2022-23 season, according to The Athletic.

Financial terms were not announced.

Divac, who became GM in early 2015, has built a nucleus of promising young players that includes Marvin Bagley III, Buddy Hield, De’Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Kings finished 39-43 this season and in ninth place in the NBA’s Western Conference. That was the Kings’ best record since 2005-06 - the last time they qualified for the playoffs.

The Kings started 30-26 and were in the playoff hunt, however, until a 9-17 finish left them nine games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the final spot.

Divac, 51, played 16 seasons in the NBA for the Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets. He will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.

