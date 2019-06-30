Report: C Horford to get 'massive' offer from Kings

May 6, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings are poised to make a “massive offer” to free agent center Al Horford, The Sacramento Bee reported Sunday.

Free agency begins at Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, and the Kings are expected to make their offer soon after.

Horford, 33, declined his 2018-19 option of $30.1 million with the Boston Celtics. The New York Times reported that Horford could receive a four-year offer worth at least $100 million.

Horford spent the past three years in Boston since arriving on a free agent deal from Atlanta, where he played the first nine seasons of his career. The five-time All-Star averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 68 games for the Celtics last season.

He has career averages of 14.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

—Field Level Media