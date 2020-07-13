Rockets F Caboclo, Kings C Holmes face extended quarantine

FILE PHOTO: Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Second Round - Group K - Brazil v Czech Republic - Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, Shenzhen, China - September 7, 2019 Czech Republic's Tomas Satoransky in action with Brazil's Bruno Caboclo. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo and Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes broke quarantine at the NBA’s complex near Orlando and were ordered to self-quarantine in their hotel room 10 days before resuming team activities, the league announced Monday.

The news came the same day that Rockets guard Russell Westbrook announced on social media that he had tested positive for the virus and was in quarantine.

Holmes posted a statement on his Twitter feed that read, “After the initial quarantine period, I briefly and accidentally crossed the NBA campus line to pick up a food delivery. I am currently in quarantine and have eight days left. I apologize for my actions and look forward to joining my teammates for our playoff push.”

Caboclo “inadvertently” left his room during the self-quarantine period upon arrival at the Grand Floridian last week, multiple media outlets reported.

The NBA mandated personnel to stay in their rooms last week until testing negative for COVID-19 each of the two days immediately after their arrival, with the policy attempting to ensure that everyone who enters the bubble is free of the virus before they can interact with others.

The Rockets acquired Caboclo from the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline in February, but he played only sparingly. The 24-year-old is 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan and could be used as an interior defender for a team with no defined big man. Caboclo is the second-tallest player on Houston’s restart roster.

Holmes, 26, is a 6-foot-10 Illinois native who is in his first season with the Kings. He is averaging 12.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, both career highs. Holmes previously played for the Philadelphia 76ers (2015-16 to 2017-18) and the Phoenix Suns (2018-19), but he has made more starts this season (33) than in his previous four seasons combined (24).