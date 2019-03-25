Lakers, James overrule Kings, end losing streak

LeBron James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 111-106 win against the visiting Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) during the second half at Staples Center.

Kyle Kuzma also scored 29 points and JaVale McGee overcame early foul trouble to finish with 17 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for the Lakers, who ended a five-game losing streak.

Marvin Bagley III had 25 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Kings, who fell 6 1/2 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for eighth place in the Western Conference with nine games left.

Buddy Hield, who broke the Sacramento single-season franchise record for 3-pointers on Saturday night, shot 5 for 11 from 3-point range and scored 18 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 points off the bench.

The Lakers led by 15 points after McGee scored on a hook shot with 10:51 left in the game, but Bagley and Bogdanovic helped pull the Kings within two points with 6:09 remaining. That was as close as they would get, however. James made all six free throws in the final 38 seconds to seal the win.

The Lakers scored the first 14 points of the second half to take a 62-49 lead. They stretched the advantage to as much as 17 points before taking an 87-77 lead into the fourth.

Both teams got off to a slow start. The Kings shot 8 for 29 from the floor in the first quarter and the Lakers shot 9 for 23.

The Lakers trailed by as many as five in the opening quarter before taking a 22-20 lead into the second.

Sacramento power forward Nemanja Bjelica and McGee each had two early fouls in first quarter. Bjelica’s foul trouble brought Bagley into the game earlier than usual, and he scored seven points in seven first-quarter minutes.

Kuzma sank a 3-pointer with 13.5 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Lakers the 22-20 lead, and that basket sparked a 12-0 run that carried into the second quarter, giving Los Angeles its biggest lead at 31-20.

The Kings pulled even at 33-33 with 6:13 left in the first half, though, eventually taking a 49-48 lead into intermission.

