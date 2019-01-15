Kings G Shumpert prevented from entering Blazers’ lockerroom

Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert was prevented from entering the Portland Trail Blazers locker room to confront Jusuf Nurkic after Monday night’s game.
Shumpert was still upset from a hard screen that Nurkic put on Shumpert in the first quarter of the Kings’ 115-107 victory over the Blazers in Sacramento.
“Some stuff needed to be between me and him, a conversation between two men,” Shumpert said. “Some stuff happened out there that we needed to have a conversation about. That’s it.”
Shumpert was jawing with the Blazers bench throughout the game, and he earned a technical foul in the 3rd quarter. He finished the game with 6 points, 3 rebounds an assist.
“I’m not going to worry about it,” Nurkic said. “He’s going into retirement soon. I’m not going to worry about a guy who’s going into retirement soon.”
Shumpert made an apology on Twitter early Tuesday morning.
“I apologize to the fans if I made a scene,” Shumpert tweeted, in part.
