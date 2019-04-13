Kings reach deal to hire Walton as coach

FILE PHOTO: Mar 31, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton reacts during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Luke Walton and the Kings have agreed to a multi-year contract to make him Sacramento’s next coach, The Athletic reported.

Walton met with Kings general manager Vlade Divac on Saturday, and The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported the two had reached agreement on a deal that is expected to run through the 2022-23 season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said an official announcement could come this weekend.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Walton, 39, parted ways on Friday.

Walton compiled a 98-148 record in three seasons as the Lakers’ head coach. Los Angeles missed the playoffs in all three campaigns.

Since Rick Adelman left Sacramento in 2006 after eight seasons, the Kings have had nine head coaches.

The most recent was Dave Joerger, who was fired on Thursday.

Joerger led the Kings to a 39-43 record this season, good for ninth place in the NBA’s Western Conference. It was their best record since 2005-06 — the last time they qualified for the playoffs.

—Field Level Media