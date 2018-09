The NBA salary cap is climbing to $109 million in 2019 and $118 million in 2020, The Athletic reported.

Britain Basketball - Denver Nuggets v Indiana Pacers - NBA Global Games London 2017 - The 02 Arena, London, England - 12/1/17 General view during the game Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Luxury tax rates will be $132 million next season and $143 million in 2020, per the report.

In June, the NBA announced it set the salary cap for the upcoming 2018-19 season at $101.9 million.

—Field Level Media