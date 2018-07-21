FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2018 / 2:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spurs announce signing of F Cunningham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The San Antonio Spurs announced on Friday the team has signed free agent forward Dante Cunningham.

Apr 3, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Luke Babbitt (8) and forward Dante Cunningham (44) go up for a rebound against Brooklyn Nets center Henry Sims (14) in the second half at Barclays Center. Pelicans defeat the Nets 106-87. Mandatory Credit: William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images (TAGS: Sport Basketball NBA) *** Local Caption *** 2016-04-03T195610Z_214981309_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_NBA-NEW-ORLEANS-PELICANS-AT-BROOKLYN-NETS.JPG

While details weren’t given, it’s been reported to be a one-year deal worth around $2.5 million.

The 6-foot-8 Cunningham reportedly considered the Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets after averaging 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 73 games for Brooklyn and the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

The nine-year veteran has played previously for Portland, Charlotte, Memphis, Minnesota, New Orleans and Brooklyn.

Cunningham, 31, is averaging 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for his career. He is likely to replace Kyle Anderson (four-year, $37.2 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies) in providing the Spurs with a versatile backup forward.

—Field Level Media

