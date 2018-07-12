NBA signings: Dwight Howard finally lands in Washington

Dwight Howard officially signed with the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Apr 27, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) and center Dwight Howard (12) between plays during the third quarter in game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

The deal, reportedly for two years and $11 million with a player option for the second year, ends a busy few weeks for the 14-year veteran. The Charlotte Hornets traded him to the Brooklyn Nets on June 20 in exchange for Timofey Mozgov, cash and draft picks.

He then agreed to a buyout with the Nets late last week but first had to clear waivers. That happened on Monday, and on Wednesday he joined the Wizards.

Mar 5, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles the ball against Sacramento Kings small forward Rudy Gay (8, left) during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Howard, 32, has averaged 17.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in his career, though his numbers have dipped in recent years (14.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks the past three seasons).

After eight seasons in Orlando, Howard has played for four clubs in six seasons (not counting the brief tenure with Brooklyn) — one in Los Angeles with Lakers, three in Houston, then one each in Atlanta and Charlotte the past two seasons.

—The San Antonio Spurs retained two of their own, officially re-signing forwards Rudy Gay and Davis Bertans.

The 31-year-old Gay, entering his 13th season, reportedly signed a one-year, $10 million contract. In his first season in San Antonio, Gay averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 57 games (six starts). He opted out after the season, passing on a reported $8.8 million salary to become a free agent.

Mar 5, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili (20) shoots the ball as Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) and small forward Omri Casspi (18) defend during the second half at AT&T Center. The Spurs won 104-94. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Bertans, a restricted free agent, reportedly got $14.5 million for the next two seasons. The 25-year-old Latvian made $1.3 million in 2017-18. Bertans averaged 5.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 77 games (10 starts) last season, shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range. He shot 39.9 percent from deep in 2016-17.

—Omri Casspi is officially a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, signing what was reported to be a one-year deal.

Casspi, 30, has averaged 8.0 points and 4.1 rebounds with six teams over nine seasons. He was waived by Golden State before the playoffs after injuries limited him to just 53 games in his lone season with the Warriors.

