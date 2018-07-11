NBA signings: Veteran Green re-ups with Rockets

Veteran Gerald Green has signed a contract to remain with the Houston Rockets, the team announced Tuesday.

May 7, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots over Miami Heat forward Gerald Green (14) during the first quarter in game three of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Multiple reports pegged the deal as a one-year, $2.4 million pact.

Green, 32, is a Houston native who has played for eight NBA teams over his 13-year professional career, which includes stops overseas. He signed a 10-day contract with Houston on Dec. 28 and remained on the roster for the remainder of the season.

“We have a lot of unfinished business,” Green told the Houston Chronicle of his reason for returning to the Rockets. “I don’t like to start something and quit. We’re trying to get this ring. I’m going to do anything I can. I want to be a part of it.”

In 41 games with Houston last season, Green averaged 12.1 points and 22.7 minutes per game.

—The Los Angeles Lakers officially signed guard Lance Stephenson and center JaVale McGee, the team announced.

Jun 12, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) takes a selfie with fans during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers did not disclose terms of the contracts, but multiple reports have Stephenson’s deal worth $4.5 million for one year and McGee earning the league minimum for one year.

Stephenson played in all of the Indiana Pacers’ 82 regular-season games last year, making seven starts. He averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds while playing 22.6 minutes per game. McGee, meanwhile, averaged 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 65 games (17 starts) with the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers also announced the signing of 6-foot-8 guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, chosen in June with the 47th overall pick the draft.

—The Denver Nuggets announced the signing of forward Torrey Craig to a multi-year contract.

The deal is for two years worth $4 million fully guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

Craig was a restricted free agent after receiving a qualifying offer from the Nuggets last month. He worked his way from the G League up to Denver’s roster in December and went on to average 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game in 39 appearances (five starts).

—Field Level Media