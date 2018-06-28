NBA extends commissioner Silver through 2023-24

The National Basketball Association has extended the contract of its commissioner, Adam Silver, through the 2023-24 season, the league announced Wednesday.

Jun 21, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks before the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 56-year-old Silver has steered the league during a time of financial success, media rights successes and labor peace with its players union.

Silver, who has worked for the NBA since 1992, spent 2006-14 as the league’s deputy commissioner and chief operating officer. He was promoted to become the league’s fifth commissioner in February 2014, replacing longtime league boss David Stern after his 30-year stint.

