Silver to NBA teams: Hire, promote, protect women

NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a memo to all 30 teams on Friday urging them to hire, promote and protect women in the workplace.

The memo comes one day after the findings of an investigation into sexual harassment and workplace misconduct with the Dallas Mavericks. Silver asked teams to review the investigative findings and adhere to portions of the demands in place for the Dallas organization.

“Respect and integrity are core NBA values,” Silver wrote in the memo, published by ESPN. “And we must all work to ensure that they are reflected in the culture and workplaces of our organizations.”

Silver and the NBA launched a hotline available leaguewide to promote respect in the workplace following the Sports Illustrated story that helped launch an investigation of the Mavericks.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban claimed not to know of the workplace issues. He donated $10 million to raise awareness about domestic violence.

