Report: NBA veteran Stephenson to play in China

Well-traveled NBA veteran Lance Stephenson reportedly has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Liaoning Flying Leopards of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was first to announce the agreement on Thursday.

Stephenson, a 28-year-old swingman, spent the 2018-19 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Indiana Pacers selected Stephenson, a Cincinnati product, in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Pacers, where the team reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014.

He signed as a free agent with the Charlotte Hornets before the 2014 season, but since then also has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans, in addition to the Lakers.

Last season, Stephenson averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

In 508 career games (199 starts), he has averages of 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

