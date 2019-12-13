Former NBA commissioner Stern suffers brain hemorrhage

FILE PHOTO: Former NBA Commissioner David Stern at a news conference in Miami, Florida June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Former NBA commissioner David Stern underwent surgery Thursday after suffering a brain hemorrhage, the league announced.

Stern, 77, was NBA commissioner from 1984-2014. He was succeeded by current commissioner Adam Silver.

In a statement Thursday night, the NBA said Stern “suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Stern collapsed at a New York City restaurant and was rushed to the hospital.

Stern has been credited with building the model for a modern professional sports in league in terms of operations, public service, global marketing, television distribution and digital technology. During Stern’s 30 years as commissioner, the league grew with seven new franchises and a more than 30-fold increase in revenues, according to the league. The Women’s National Basketball Association and the NBA Development League also were created during his tenure.

Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2014 and the International Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. He currently holds the title of “Commissioner Emeritus” with the NBA.

—Field Level Media