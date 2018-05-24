FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 9:53 AM / in an hour

Former star Stoudemire considering NBA return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire said during a radio appearance Wednesday that he is considering making a return to the NBA.

Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire (C) signs autographs during a workshop for youth entitled "Amar'e Stoudemire 2016 Basketball Peace Camp", days after arriving in Israel to play for Hapoel Jerusalem Basketball Club, in Jerusalem August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Stoudemire, 35, retired from the NBA in 2016 after a down season with the Miami Heat. He returned to the Knicks on a one-day contract before announcing his retirement.

He continued his career overseas in Israel, playing the 2016-17 season for Hapoel Jerusalem, a team he co-owned.

When asked during an interview on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN 98.7 FM if he was considering an NBA comeback, Stoudemire replied, “That would be reality.”

Stoudemire, a six-time NBA All-Star, averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in 846 career games across his 14-year NBA career. He played for the Suns (2002-10), Knicks (2010-15), Dallas Mavericks (2015) and Heat (2015-16).

Stoudemire was the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year after being selected ninth in the 2002 draft by the Suns out of an Orlando, Fla., high school.

—Field Level Media

