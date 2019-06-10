U.S. national team finalizes training camp roster

Six NBA players were added to the training camp roster for the 2019-20 USA National team that will participate in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v New York Knicks - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - January 17, 2019 Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal during the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Newcomers to the 20-man camp, to be held Aug. 5-9 in Las Vegas, are Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Paul Millsap (Denver Nuggets), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets).

They join 14 others who have been confirmed to attend:

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans), Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons), Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets), James Harden (Houston Rockets), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) and Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets).

“We’re pleased with the players who will be attending the 2019 USA Basketball National Team training camp, and we feel we will be able to select a strong team for the 2019 FIBA World Cup,” national team managing director Jerry Colangelo said in a release. “The majority of these players possess prior USA Basketball experience, and we know all of them are committed to representing their country and doing so in the manner expected by USA Basketball.”

The 12-man U.S. national team will be announced Aug. 17. The World Cup, featuring 32 teams, will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in China.

The United States defeated Serbia in the final of the most recent World Cup, played in 2014.

Team USA camp roster:

Harrison Barnes, F, Sacramento Kings

Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards

Anthony Davis, F/C, New Orleans

Andre Drummond, C, Detroit Pistons

Eric Gordon, G, Houston Rockets

James Harden, G, Houston Rockets

Tobias Harris, F Philadelphia 76ers

Kyle Kuzma, F, Los Angeles Lakers

Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

Brook Lopez, C, Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Love, F, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors

CJ McCollum, G, Portland Trail Blazers

Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul Millsap, F, Denver Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz

Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

P.J. Tucker, F, Houston Rockets

Myles Turner, C, Indiana Pacers

Kemba Walker, G, Charlotte Hornets

Head coach: Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs)

Assistant coach: Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors)

Assistant coach: Lloyd Pierce (Atlanta Hawks)

Assistant coach: Jay Wright (Villanova)

—Field Level Media