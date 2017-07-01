Thunder land George in trade with Pacers: reports

Mar 22, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) returns up court against the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Celtics defeated the Pacers 109-100. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired All Star forward Paul George in a trade with the Indiana Pacers, several news outlets reported on Friday.

The Thunder are expected to send guard Victor Oladipo and forward Domantas Sabonis to the Pacers as a part of the deal.

George has been the talk of trade rumors for the past couple of weeks after he informed the Pacers he was not re-signing and planned to become a free agent when his contract was up next summer.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets had all been rumored as possible destinations for the 27-year-old, who will now team up with league MVP Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City.

George averaged 23.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Pacers, who were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

The Thunder were also knocked out of the opening round of the postseason after a campaign that saw Westbrook average the first triple double for a complete season since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62.