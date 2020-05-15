NBPA cancels elite high school hoops camp

The National Basketball Players Association canceled the 2020 Top 100 High School Basketball Camp due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event had been scheduled for June 14-19 in Charlottesville, Va.

“It is with great regret that the NBPA is unable to provide this unique experience for this year’s group of elite high school basketball players,” NBPA chief of player programs Purvis Short said in a news release Friday. “We hope all of our campers and their families are staying safe and healthy during this time and we look forward to interacting with them virtually as we adapt some our Top 100 programming to be done online.”

Invited campers can take part in online seminars instead, with topics ranging from college recruiting to stress management and social media. Online presentations and question-and-answer sessions will also be available for their parents.

“While it is unfortunate that Top 100 as we know it will not be taking place this year, the health and safety of all parties come first,” said NBPA executive director Michele Roberts. “By offering these virtual programs for campers, parents, and players who are interested in coaching, we are hoping that we can still provide some of the core instruction and mentorship opportunities that make Top 100 so special.”

Launched in 1994, the Top 100 camp has helped more than 400 players successfully transition into careers in the NBA.

—Field Level Media